Meek Mill Praises Both Drake and Kendrick Lamar While Bigging Himself Up: ‘They Mutating My Name’

In the second tweet, the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper looks to be referring to the millions that he, Rubin, and Hart have donated to Philadelphia public schools over the years. At the top of 2022, the trio gave a collective $15 million to over 100 Philly schools, and in January 2023, they gave seven million.

Meek went on to praise Kung Fu Kenny and the 6 God, saying both are “great”—and that Meek, himself, is also “incredible” at rapping. He seems to mention that he doesn’t have a publicist right now, which might be why he often goes unchecked on Twitter.

Meek continued in another set of tweets. “My PR has been off for a year or 2 so they mutating my name but when I’m gone they will give it up! Ima just keep grinding! [The] boy and Kendrick have their own lanes and qualities they great at also!”

In a final message, Meek added, “I gotta say it what I offered to the game every time it can’t be minimized! I’m starting to like these convos if we in the era of facts … I been in all the jungles lifting communities up for years …. And my rap skills are incredible! Like really, really good.”