Ll Cool J Says He Didn’t Like Andre 3000’s Flute Album: 'He Needs to Know the Truth'

Waithe said that the 56-year-old rapper and actor is free to do whatever he wants with his music, and it's not unheard of for rappers to make stylistic pivots like this. She mentioned Queen Latifah's jazz album, The Dana Owens Album, as an example.

"I want him to get with Big Boi, I want them to make an OutKast, or do a solo album," LL Cool J said. "Every time he does fucking one verse it's, you know, enough material for an album. He's so gifted. So it's like, come on, B, like, not the flute. We not gonna lie like this. Don't gas. That man needs to know the truth. He needs to know the truth."

Waithe maintained that she liked the album, but the room erupted into laughter when LL asked her what her favorite song from the album was.

LL Cool J isn't the only person who wants to hear a hip-hop album from André 3000 again. In an episode of GOAT Talk opposite Tony Hawk last month, Kid Cudi said that André 3000 is his favorite rapper of all time. “He’s just the illest,” Cudi said. "I would really love to see a rap album from him. I know he’s in a different place—I know he can create something that’s just so wild and feels fresh and new. He can save us all."