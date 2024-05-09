Young Thug and Lawyer Seen Vibing to Rapper's Song "Halftime" in Court

It’s good to see the 32-year-old in a cheery mood, given that Thursday, May 9 marks two years since he and 27 other YSL members were arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment. The trial started last November and has been the longest in Georgia’s history. It's unknown when it will end.

Prosecutors alleged that Young Thug is the co-founder and leader of the alleged gang Young Slime Life. He’s also been accused of other crimes, beginning in 2013, the year before he released his hit songs, “Stoner” and “Lifestyle.” Among the charges are conspiracy to violate RICO, participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a machine gun.