Young Thug and Lawyer Seen Vibing to Rapper's Song "Halftime" in Court

Thursday, May 9, 2024 marks two years since Thugger was arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment against YSL.

May 09, 2024
Young Thug performs onstage with microphone, wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
Young Thug performs onstage with microphone, wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Young Thug seemed to be in good spirits in court this week.

A new clip of Thugger and his lawyer vibing out to his song “Halftime” has gone viral. 

Young Thug and his lawyer vibing to his hit song Halftime in court omg 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/aatklZe54Q

— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @ThuggerDaily

It’s unclear why the song was being played in court.

Bonus: pic.twitter.com/QEaeOq0WTB

— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @ThuggerDaily

“Halftime” is from Thug’s arguably best album, 2015's Barter 6, which boasts appearances from Birdman, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Young Dolph, and Jacquees, among others. 

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It’s good to see the 32-year-old in a cheery mood, given that Thursday, May 9 marks two years since he and 27 other YSL members were arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment. The trial started last November and has been the longest in Georgia’s history. It's unknown when it will end.

Prosecutors alleged that Young Thug is the co-founder and leader of the alleged gang Young Slime Life. He’s also been accused of other crimes, beginning in 2013, the year before he released his hit songs, “Stoner” and “Lifestyle.” Among the charges are conspiracy to violate RICO, participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a machine gun.

Young ThugCourtAtlantaTrialsGeorgia

Latest in Music