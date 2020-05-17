Nav's Good Intentions landed in the top spot in what turned out to be a crowded week on the Billboard 200 chart. His third studio effort earned 135,000 equivalent album units, of which 62,000 were from streaming, and 73,000 came in the form of album sales that were almost entirely driven by bundles that included his latest project in its merch offerings.

Good Intentions was initially projected to be locked in a close battle for No. 1 at around 80,000 units, but Nav's merch/album bundle sales greatly exceeded expectations. Billboard reports that Nav had as many as 100 different available bundles tied to his latest album.

The final figures for Good Intentions were also supported by the release of a deluxe version with 14 new tracks, just a few days after he dropped the original 18-song project.

Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't was also vying for the top spot, but settled for No. 2, the highest she has ever charted on Billboard. The follow-up to her 2017 debut album SweetSexySavage also netted the best week of her career in terms of units earned with 83,000. Of that sum, 56,000 came via streaming units, and 25,000 were from album sales.

After Dark Lane Demo Tapes ended Drake's decade-long streak of projects debuting at No. 1 last week, his collection of "some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes" took another dip from second to third. However, its 77,000 SEA units, equaling 105.5 million on-demand streams, outperformed everyone else on the Billboard 200 this week. Billboard notes that Dark Lane is reaching these numbers without offering a single bundle.

Do you remember what album took the No. 1 spot from Drake last week? It was Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now, which saw a 93 percent decline in sales in its second week, dipping from 233,000 units to 15,000. We're just here to add more fuel to the fire as 6 God disciples are already fuming over Chesney postponing his Chillaxification Tour to 2021, a few days after finishing No. 1 with the help of a ticket bundle deal featuring scheduled tour dates in the coming months that were almost certainly never going to happen.