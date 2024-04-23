Will.i.am Recalls Michael Jackson Being Hesitant to See Prince Perform, Says MJ Told Him 'He’s a Meanie'

Will.i.am is bringing a previously discussed, though no less headlineable, Michael Jackson and Prince story to Drink Champs.

In a new episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s routinely-in-the-news podcast, out in full later this week, the Black Eyed Peas frontman recalled a time when he and the King of Pop were both in Las Vegas, with MJ giving him a call.

"I brought Mike to go see me rock with Prince in Vegas," Will.i.am said, as seen in the clip below. "So one time, Mike called me. He’s in Vegas. He’s like, 'I heard you guys have a show tonight.' I’m like, yeah. We got a show, going on at 10."

According to Will, Jackson responded with "Oh, rats!" while noting that he had to put his kids to sleep. From there, Will recalled, he proposed to MJ that he simply show up later into the show.

"I’m like, yeah, you can come later, like in the middle of a show," he said. "'No, if I don’t see the show from the beginning there’s no way for me to know what’s actually going on.' I was like, okay, so why don’t you come, I’ll be rocking with Prince like around 12:30. 'Oh, I can’t go to that.' I’m like, why? 'Prince is a meanie.' I’m like, what? 'He’s a meanie.'"