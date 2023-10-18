Behind the Hype: Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled and Key Collaborators Share Stories of Hype Williams' Iconic Work

We used to hate everything we did. But it was healthy because it made us want to be better. And if your shit doesn’t stink, where is the hunger? And the reality is that everyone was coming for us. They wanted us out of the way. We were dominating. We were expensive. People thought we became too powerful. Every time I worked with another director they were like, ”Give me what you give Hype.” I've always only seen him as the messiah of music video creativity. He's a savant and he doesn't think like anybody else. And there was humility in him. There was an intimacy in his creativity. His greatest contribution to culture is not being afraid to do things that made others uncomfortable. That is so brazen, especially as a kid from Queens who wasn’t born into privilege. But we created a privilege for ourselves. And he gave us the opportunity to not be afraid and step outside of the trauma in which we were raised and live this other life.



Fatima Robinson, choreographer who worked with Hype on videos like “Rock The Boat” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”

Working with Hype is just amazing because his brain thinks so far out of the box. I remember rehearsing for “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and the song was so amazing. Then we get on set and we had to dance to the half-speed version of it, which was so wild. But when you play it back, it makes that stuttered kind of feel and vibe that was so new and became kind of a signature look. We also did the Gap Khaki Soul commercial together. I had auditioned for Gap for years as a dancer but never got it. And when Hype got a commercial and they let him bring in whoever he wanted, he kind of helped with my transition from music video choreographer to commercial choreographer. And from that point on, Gap hired me all the time to do their commercials.

On “Rock The Boat” we were talking about the song and what the movement should feel like and Hype was like, “What if the girls dance with girls?” And I loved that idea so much because we hadn’t seen it before. Working with him was like attending the best creative school you can go to. A lot of times people go to school and are told what they can and can't do. Or they are given the lines to play inside. But with Hype it’s all about coloring outside the lines.

Margo Wainwright, former video commissioner at Def Jam. Worked with Hype on all videos he directed for Def Jam artists

All of the Def Jam artists wanted to work with him, but most of the time it came down to who could afford him. Hype's budgets were always astronomical. Like ridiculous. But that was just the nature of the beast. His treatment writing wasn’t extravagant. You might get a paragraph or one photo, but with him it was kind of like, I'm shooting it so it's gonna be the shit. I think “Big Pimpin” was like a million [dollar budget]. And I think that was one of the first million-dollar budgets that we ever dealt with. We shot in Trinidad and then we had to shoot in Miami. That video had a lot of hiccups. I don't think anybody really expected much of that video to be honest because the experience was so crazy. We weren’t really sure. But then, when the video came in—and that was the first time Hype had done the white letterboxing—it looked so grand. It was the dopest video ever and you just forgot all about what happened to get there.

Hype is so personable and he's so nice. And he's focused. You know when to speak to him and when not to speak to him because you can feel his energy. He's great at pivoting and figuring something out or making changes. He's great behind the camera and he's not afraid to shoot himself. He doesn't rely on other people to do things. He was the barometer. He was what everybody was striving to be as far as music video directors go. And during that era, there was nobody else that was moving the needle visually the way he was. At one point he felt like he should be getting points on the albums because he felt like he was contributing to the record’s success.

Irv Gotti, CEO and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records and Hype’s childhood friend

Before he became Hype Williams, we used to sit on his stoop [as teenagers in Queens] dreaming about what we wanted to do. He used to be like, “I got the visual, you got the music.” He shot the Mic Geronimo [“Shit’s Real” (1994) video] for me for $5,000. I didn't have a lot of money, he was shooting a video for another artist and he ordered extra film stock and used it to shoot my video. He came to the set from the other set with film in the trunk.

I begged him to put DMX in Belly. X was still new. [While] making the movie, X exploded. For DMX’s “Get At Me Dog” video, we were at the Tunnel and X performed it, like, 15 times and Hype was the cameraman on stage. X didn't really trust anybody, but he trusted Hype. “Put It On Me” was huge for Ja Rule. That helped set his image and market, which is what Hype would do, he would give the guy a look. “Put It On Me” was a record like no other and he brought it home with the video.