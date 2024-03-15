You're Using the Term 'Industry Plant' Wrong

The “industry plant” chatter around 4Batz got even more intense when Drake announced a remix of “act ii: date @ 8.” “BUT HOW DID HE GET A DRAKE FEATURE WITH ONLY THREE SONGS OUT,” typed angry fans everywhere, trying to use the feature as definitive proof that he’d been planted. But if they had spent even a few minutes doing research, they would have learned that Drake has been doing this for years, jumping on remixes of viral songs from rising artists like ILoveMakonnen and Fetty Wap as a way to fuel his own career. Drake’s ability to find and collaborate with the right new artist at the right time is one of his biggest superpowers. These features help him just as much as they help the young artists.

A day after the remix came out, Billboard reported that 4Batz had freshly inked a short-term EP license deal with Drake’s OVO record label, which suggests this may not have been a label-manufactured rise after all. The “industry plant” conspiracy theory is based around the idea of label executives striking a deal with an undeveloped artist, plugging them into advantageous opportunities, and then getting rich. But 4Batz was still independent when he went viral, building up enough genuine momentum to spark a major label bidding war. At that point, he had leverage, choosing an advantageous short-term licensing deal with OVO instead of locking himself into a typical multi-album deal. Now, he’ll be in the position of having even more options after he puts out an EP and finds a label or distributor for his debut album. If 4Batz is really “the definition of an industry plant” like everyone on Twitter is theorizing, the people doing the “planting” would have already trapped him into a longterm deal.

One of the biggest pieces of “proof” that people have used about 4Batz being an industry plant is that his manager, Amber Baker, also recently worked with RCA Records as a creative manager. In an interview with Billboard, 4Batz explained that he met Baker when it came time to shoot the video for “stickerz,” because of her background with video work. She became his manager and connected him with Vydia, an audio and video distribution company for independent artists, which allowed him to release songs on his own. That sounds like a description of a manager doing exactly what a manager is supposed to do, not an evil plan to “plant” an artist against everyone’s will. And now that the OVO EP deal has happened, it’s clear that her involvement wasn’t the sign of secretive dealings with RCA, which would have been an actual sign of a plant. Why would RCA give up on their plant the moment it bore fruit?

At this point, it seems most of the 4Batz “industry plant” talk is happening simply because he blew up fast. But times have changed. The internet doesn’t work like it used to, and overnight success is no longer an automatic indication of suspicious industry activity. In the “for you page” era of social media, which is built on powerful AI algorithms, things can blow up out of nowhere and reach large audiences very quickly.

The phenomenon isn’t restricted to music. Every day, random people on the internet are going viral and reaching mass audiences overnight. Last year, a 20-year-old woman uploaded a TikTok about her father's passion project (a boating app) and the clip caught fire on the algorithm, racking up 20 million views in just days. Before long, her dad's app had skyrocketed to No. 1 on the app store and the story was picked up by CNN and the New York Times. No one in the boating community was calling him an “industry plant.” It was simply a compelling video that blew up thanks to a quirk in the algorithm. Things like this happen all the time now. Why is the conversation so different when it comes to musicians?