24 Rappers To Watch In 2024

There's been a lot of discussion about whether rap has been falling off lately. But how can it be in its flop era when there is an abundance of refreshing incoming rappers bringing new energy, styles, and charisma to the genre?

Each year, Complex takes a moment to spotlight up-and-coming rappers who are making waves in the hip-hop scene, and 2023 was no exception, boasting a lineup of impressive talents. New Orleans artist Rob49 created a memorable imprint on the year with his solo project 4 God II and featured appearances on collaborations like Lil Durk’s “Same Side” and Travis Scott’s rambunctious anthem “Topia Twins,” earning Rob49 one of his first charting singles of his career. Meanwhile, Karrahbooo also garnered attention with her impressive freestyle on "On the Radar," and young Dominican talent J Noa blew us away with her Tiny Desk Concert, filling a needed gap in the popular Latin music space with pure Spanish language rap. Meanwhile, Texas artist BigXthaPlug is making loud waves with his bold presence and commanding delivery on tracks like “Rap Niggas.”

If 2023 demonstrated anything, it’s that rap is in capable hands with the new wave of artists emerging on the scene. From talents like Rich Amiri to Anycia, Hardrock, and Ben Reilly, here’s who to look out for this year.