24 Rappers To Watch In 2024

Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.

By 
Feb 13, 2024
There's been a lot of discussion about whether rap has been falling off lately. But how can it be in its flop era when there is an abundance of refreshing incoming rappers bringing new energy, styles, and charisma to the genre? 

Each year, Complex takes a moment to spotlight up-and-coming rappers who are making waves in the hip-hop scene, and 2023 was no exception, boasting a lineup of impressive talents. New Orleans artist Rob49 created a memorable imprint on the year with his solo project 4 God II and featured appearances on collaborations like Lil Durk’s “Same Side” and Travis Scott’s rambunctious anthem “Topia Twins,” earning Rob49 one of his first charting singles of his career. Meanwhile, Karrahbooo also garnered attention with her impressive freestyle on "On the Radar," and young Dominican talent J Noa blew us away with her Tiny Desk Concert, filling a needed gap in the popular Latin music space with pure Spanish language rap. Meanwhile, Texas artist BigXthaPlug is making loud waves with his bold presence and commanding delivery on tracks like “Rap Niggas.” 

If 2023 demonstrated anything, it’s that rap is in capable hands with the new wave of artists emerging on the scene. From talents like Rich Amiri to Anycia, Hardrock, and Ben Reilly, here’s who to look out for this year. 

Rich Amiri

For fans of: Internet Money, Lil Tecca, SoFaygo

Listen to these songs first: “ONE CALL,” “Poppin,” “Salty,” “Ain’t Nothing”

“One Call” was all Rich Amiri needed to see the fruits of his labor prosper outside of the Internet Money circuit. Earning a placement on Spotify’s coveted RapCaviar playlist this month—and a debut at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100—the Boston rapper scored a defining moment months after his featureless 2023 album, Ghetto Fabulous. However, it quickly became a cornerstone of his catalog, despite past singles like “Keep All That,” “Poppin” with Lil Tecca and “Salty” providing him with the notoriety and acceptance as a “next up” act. Heading into 2024, Amiri has taken his trap-influenced sound to new heights with a greater attention to detail, harder-hitting production and a care in his craft that has exponentially grown since his debut project, For The Better. Now leveling the playing field with adjacent peers in Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, Amiri has always been Internet Money’s secret weapon—evident in his ability to sway from sample-clad R&B to rage-inducing mosh anthems with ease. This, after all, is his superpower. —Jon Barlas

YTB Fatt

For fans of: EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo

Listen to these songs first: “Get Back,” “Shot Off Gumbo” and “Calm It Down”

In just about a year of being in the spotlight, YTB Fatt has proven that he’s gonna walk a beat down every time. Around the start of the decade, he released a menacing ode to his hometown “In My City” and has been touted as “the one” within it since. The banger flexes his usual magazine of slimy flows, a gruff delivery and warning shots about his natural tendency to spin opps like a Beyblade. A couple of years later, Moneybagg Yo got hip to Fatt’s skillset and recruited the budding talent to be a part of Loaf Boyz Ventures (in partnership with 10K Projects). In 2023, YTB continued to stack up on co-signs, collaborating with folks like Trippie Redd for “Snail Shells” and “Shot Off Gumbo” with his aforementioned OG. Elsewhere and proving that he could hold his own, he dropped undisputed smashes like “Get Back” off of Who Is Fatt, a potent 15-track the predecessor of his year-ending effort Foxes Only. Essentially, he’s never not working, so expect YTB Fatt’s name to continue ringing this year. —Kemet High

Karrahboo

For fans of: Lil Yachty, Remble, Flo Milli

Listen to these songs first: "Running Late," "Splash Brothers," "Box 40"

Mixing a deadpan flow with dismissive quips and equally effortless confidence, Karahboo embodies impenetrably sly, unaffected cool. She hasn't been rapping for all that long, but after being discovered by Lil Yachty and joining The Concrete Family, she wasted no time before showing she could rap her ass off. For "Running Late," she mixes serious matters like family talk with wry put-downs with seamless ease, while "Box the 40" is an exercise in effortless snark. She can rap, but just as importantly, she understands aesthetics, and she's got the charisma to swirl it all together. —Peter A. Berry

ICECOLDBISHOP

For fans of: Kendrick Lamar, JID 

Listen to these songs first: “THE GOV'T GAVE US GUNS,” “OUT THE WINDOW” 

ICECOLDBISHOP has been kicking around since at least 2018, but things started falling into place for the South Central, LA native last year when he released Generational Curse after signing with Epic Records. On “OUT THE WINDOW” he delivers bars typical of his style, “I don’t got no time for no English class lecture hoe/Boy we fuck with science cause they taught us how to measure dope.” The best (and worst) thing going for ICECOLD is that his voice is reminiscent of a young Kendrick Lamar mixed with some of the cadences of Ab-Soul. It can be tough for some longtime fans to get over, but people said that about JID early on and his career is doing just fine. —Insanul Ahmed


41

For fans of: Cash Cobain, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G

Listen to these songs first: “Bent,” “Fetty,” “Deuce”

Despite the steady decline of hip-hop collectives over the past few years, the trio of Kyle Ricch, Tata, and Jenn Carter have been making waves in the city thanks to their natural chemistry, uncontainable energy, and ability to adapt. They first gained notoriety in the New York drill scene because of their viral diss song “Notti Bop,” but have since transitioned away from dissing and have taken the city by storm with their party banger “Bent.” At its core, New York drill has always been about energy, and 41 is bringing a reinvigorated feeling to the city. —Jordan Rose

BabyDrill

For fans of: Young Nudy and 21 Savage 

Listen to these songs first: “32 Freestyle,” “Slight Dub,” “Start To Hate”

Atlanta has reigned as the most dominant rap city over the last decade. However, due to incarceration, death, and an overall sway in the court of public opinion, the guards are changing, which has made room for acts like BabyDrill to rise up. His hot-off-the-press narratives about voyaging through the streets of the South were captured all throughout his breakthrough project Drill Season (2022). Heard in highlights like “32 Freestyle” and “Start To Hate” is a recipe of barbaric lyrics and shuddering production that mimics the praised execution of his Slaughter Gang and PDE affiliates 21 Savage and Young Nudy. That trio tapped in with one another for the sinister MadMan cut “Slight Dub” last year, Drill’s biggest song to date outside of links with Latto (“ISSA PARTY”) and The Kid Laroi (“WHAT’S THE MOVE?”). Add “Duntsane” with Nudy in the mix and there’s a strong brew of boiling collaborations that are pointing fans toward BabyDrill’s short but stirring solo catalog. At this point, it’s a given that his growing brand of Southern drill will continue to ravage speakers in 2024, one way or the other. —Kemet High

J Noa

For fans of: Young Miko, Snow Tha Product 

Listen to these songs first: “Autodidacta,” Tiny Desk Concert

Dominican rapper J Noa, who has deemed herself “the daughter of rap,” is a force, spitting savagely and smoothly in a “Latin music” landscape that is deft—and in need—of both her sound and feel. While reggaeton continues to take off and expand its global reach, Noa is keenly aware of the power, and impact, of its predecessor and leans into rap as a means of sharing pointed thoughts, generating important conversation (on everything from politics to race) and achieving personal growth, quite literally. At 17, Noa was signed to Sony in January of last year, and released a strong introductory EP sans features, Autodidacta; its title track speaks to her pen’s skill, with a mention of Bizarrap as the only talent on her list of who she’s currently vying to work with. She released the project whilst finishing high school. It’s safe to say this young lady’s talent is both firmly rooted and ripe. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Aliyah's Interlude

For fans of: Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice

Listen to these songs first: “IT GIRL”

Everything about Aliyah’s Interlude and her breakout song “It Girl” sounds like what your older millennial sister hates about Gen Z. “It Girl” is filled with phrases that litter TikTok like “AliyahCore,” declaring “I’m cunt, bitch,” and her Spotify bio even reads, “i’m just in my popstar era.” The song has bouncy dance floor energy, but the artist born Aliyah Bah brings a conceited flair that makes it perfect for any party you can sneak into during Fashion Week, essentially picking up where Azealia Banks’ “212” left off. 

If we’re talking too much about that one song it’s because it’s literally the only song the Atlanta born but NYC based artist has out. Still, she’s the only artist on this list who can already boast about having features in the New York Times and Time magazine. Her success feels preordained because she’s been going viral since 2020 as a beauty influencer, known for mixing Y2K fashion with Harajuku style. She says she genuinely cares about music and didn’t go into rap just for money, so we’ll see what else she has in store, but in the worst-case scenario, she can just keep serving looks. —Insanul Ahmed

BigXthaPlug

For fans of: Texas rap, Big Moe, Moneybagg Yo 

Listen to these songs first: “Texas,” “Climate,” “Mmhmm,” “Levels”

BigXthaPlug is already the biggest rapper on this list. In fact, you could argue the Dallas rapper is too big for this list, considering his song “Mmhmm” has already charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and he has over 10 million Spotify listeners. However, we think he’s still on the come-up since he isn’t quite recognizable and doesn’t have a runaway viral smash that gets everyone’s attention—yet. Anyone who was paying attention last year knows BigX had the best 2023 rookie campaign of any rapper outside of Sexyy Red. His projects Amar and The Biggest put him on the map. It was immediately clear that BigX had a booming, unforgettable voice that can manhandle any beat you put in front of him. What’s flying under the radar is his ear. An avid R&B fan, BigX found success sampling Shuggie Otis’ twangy strings for “Texas,” Marvin Gaye for “Climate,” and The Whispers on “Mmhmm.” He actually flipped the same sample Will Smith and The Trackmasters used for “Miami,” but you know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas. —Insanul Ahmed

310Babiii

For fans of: YG, 03 Greedo, Mozzy

Listen to these songs first: “Soak City,” “Walk, “Stuck”

The rap world is filled with artists from diverse age groups, and 310babii has already landed his first viral hit before his 18th birthday. The Cali-born artist’s breakout song “Soak City” is authentically West Coast, from the bounce in its beat to the way 310babii delivers its creative bars with California slang. He recorded the song during his senior year of high school and freestyle the lyrics, and that effortless creativity is what makes him so exciting. He’s been steadily building off of that track ever since, with other electric tracks like “Back It Up” and “Stuck” featuring Kalan.FrFr. 310babii doesn’t have to think too much about his craft and is still able to perform well, making him an artist worth watching in 2024. —Jordan Rose

Anycia

For fans of: Latto, Sexyy Red, Rylo Rodriguez
Listen to these songs first: “Big Body,’ “Splash Brothers” “Back Outside” 

Anycia, South Atlanta’s new rising star, hasn’t been on the scene for too long, but she is already paving quite a big lane for herself. Anycia made her breakout in early 2023 with the release of “BRB,” a smooth track with an R&B type beat that showcased her signature husky voice. Anycia's undeniable charm, lower register delivery, and magnetic cadence quickly earned her co-signs from celebrities such as Kevin Durant, and a spot on Veeze’s sold-out Ganger Tour. As her star power continued to take off, Anycia kept her foot on the gas, releasing the EXTRA EP, with laid-back summer records like “Drop Top” and “Big Body.” In the past six months, Anycia has made even more noise with major collaborations, including one with fellow Artist to Watch, Karrahbooo, for the gritty banger “Splash Brothers.” Three months later, she returned with a collaboration with Latto: “Back Outside,” the menacing dirty South single. In an industry currently dominated by women rappers, Anycia is definitely slated for superstardom.  —Jessica McKinney

ROB49

For fans of: Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates

Listen to these songs first: “Vulture Island V2” featuring Lil Baby, “Hustler V2” featuring Kevin Gates, “Homebody” 

Combining a thick New Orleans drawl and a knack for terse street raps, ROB49 is an emerging force from the South. He can be even-keeled and decisive or frenzied and uber-aggressive, giving him the ability to emit icy cool or sneering authority, and making him a dynamic mic presence who can always craft propulsive bangers. He’s been dropping music since 2020’s 4our the World, and he’s only leveled up since. At the beginning of 2023, his buzz earned him a spot as an opener on Future’s One Big Party Tour. Since then, he’s collected tens of millions of streams, with the release of last year’s 4GODII project only propelling him to new heights as a commercial artist. Additionally, he’s landed standout collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby and more as he’s become one of his region’s bigger new talents. —Peter A. Berry

Skilla Baby

For fans of: Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley
Listen to these songs first: “Womack,” “Bae,” “Fear of God” 

Hailing from Detroit and stamped as a protege of Sada Baby, Skilla Baby has quickly solidified his presence as one of the new dominant figures in the city’s music scene. While his musical journey began as a teenager, it wasn’t until 2019 when his career began to soar. In that pivotal year, Skilla dropped his debut album, Push That Shit Out Skilla, along with the socially conscious record, “Trevon.” In 2022, after a vicious bidding war, Skilla Baby signed with Geffen Records. What sets Skilla Baby apart is his ability to fuse Detroit's signature drill vibe with energetic and upbeat sounds and a distinctive flow. He often switches seamlessly between melodic and gritty verses and hooks with infectious charisma and authenticity. Even artists outside of the city like Jack Harlow have begun to take notice (“I get love from Detroit like Skilla Baby”).  —Jessica McKinney

That Mexican OT

For fans of: Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti

Listen to these songs first: “Johnny Dang,” “02.02.99,” “Matagorda”

That Mexican OT is authentically Texas, and his Southern drawl mixed with trap beats creates an inescapable blend that’s worth listening to. The Bay City rapper makes sure you know who he is and where he’s from in every song and music video, all the way down to his stage name(“OT” stands for “Outta Texas”). From tracks like “02.02.99” where he sounds like a southern Gucci Mane riding horses in the music video to “Johnny Dang” where he flexes his grills with the notorious jeweler of the same name, OT’s style and flow have inspirations elsewhere but are still uniquely his. You see him, you see the cowboy hat, blinding grills, and most importantly, a sense of self-assuredness in his bars that will carry him into a breakout year in 2024. —Jordan Rose

Dina Ayada

For fans of: Lil Tjay and Doja Cat
Listen to these songs first: “Savage,” “Prada Me!” 

Dina Ayada initially carved out a lane in rap’s underground scene and quickly built up a hefty following on the internet. Born and raised in Belgium with Moroccan heritage, Dina Ayada has created a distinct sound that blends her rich cultural background with energetic and eclectic flavor. Her journey initially began taking flight in 2020 with the release of radio singles like “Savage” and the electric dance single “We Got All The Time,” both of which showed her unique approach and crossover power. After a series of moderately successful releases in 2021 and 2023, Dina Ayada gained more attention in 2023, with Superstar!, the 11-track project, which featured standout tracks like the hypnotic single “Prada Me!” and “Girls Cry 2!” Dina Ayada is still in the early stages of her story, but her experimental and exciting music will definitely continue to take her to new heights in the years to come. —Jessica McKinney

YOVNGCHIMI

For fans of: Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny 

Listen to these songs first: “Mercedes Carota,” “TU$$I”

Puerto Rican trap talent Yovngchimi swings into Bad Bunny’s track midway through “Mercedes Carota” with ease. His pressing pace keeps us latched to the track, dare I say more so than the first half. It was one of a few cosigns that the superstar gave on the project, and it’s not one to skip. For the last few years, many have vied for the opportunity to ride the inescapable wave that Bad Bunny prompted internationally from Puerto Rico. Several talents like the queer, delightfully menacing Young Miko, and Villano Antillano, who’s in a lane all her own, have proven that there’s still room for the genre to evolve. Acts like Yovngchimi show us there’s still room for some of that to continue to excite within the more traditional corners of Latin trap too. “We’re hunting you, your time’s almost up, we don’t respect rank,” he raps in Spanish on his verse. When chatting about who’s up next, chimi should be part of that conversation. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

YhapoJJ

For fans of: Experimental Trap, LUCKI, Young Thug

Listen to these songs first: “1o,” “Hurt My Feelings,” “hope ulike me”

The term “jerk rapper” has tailed YhapoJJ since the start of his career. And yet, it’s difficult to box him into a single category—moving fluidly from one sub-genre to the next. On his July mixtape Pluto, Yhapo outwardly reinforces he’s “Not a Jerk Rapper” because it’s so played out; it’s apparent he’s so much more. Whether it’s electronic, alt-rap cuts like his latest “hope ulike me” produced by feardorian or innovative efforts in “Hurt My Feelings” and “1o,” YhapoJJ is a rare breed in both sound and underground status. The Alabama-based rapper’s raw and refreshing sound is not only fueled by emotive croons and ear-catching, off-kilter rhyme schemes, but a charisma that’s seamlessly bred through the undertones of sad rap and atmospheric hyper-R&B. Embarking on one of the most impressive end of year runs—alongside peers in xaviersobased and Nettspend—Yhapo’s recent New York City show (which was shut down due to overcrowding) was further evidence of the undisputed motion he’s garnered in a matter of months. He’s crafted A New Genre, of sorts, putting listeners in a daze with mesmerizing hooks, wolf howls (peep Evolution of Xur EP), and an energy reminiscent of an early SoundCloud-era Uzi. YhapoJJ is a wild card worth betting on. —Jon Barlas

Xaviersobased

For fans of: Lil B, Lil Yachty

Listen to these songs first: “patchmade,” “crisp dubs,” “classist”

With a mix of neonic synths, zany semi-free associative raps and off-kilter melodies, Xaviersobased is a New York artist who is generating a lot of momentum at the top of 2024. He's been grinding for a couple of years now, but his latest effort, Keep It Going Xav, feels like a mini breakthrough. What stands out is his quippy non-sequitur bars and his ability to pull from varied rap subgenres—he would be in a venn diagram with Lil Yachty and Lil B—making him an intermittently mesmerizing listen. He's not doing huge numbers yet, but be on the lookout. —Peter A. Berry

wolfacejoeyy

For fans of: Jersey Club, Chow Lee, Cash Cobain

Listen to these songs first: “gaslight,” “Anita,” “melanin,” “buku”

Consistency is key when it comes to making a name for yourself as a new artist––and wolfacejoeyy continues to embody this. Stacking single after single over the course of 2023, the 20-year-old Staten Island MC has asserted himself as one of music’s brightest, bubbling stars by way of his unapologetically original style. Combining the best elements of Jersey club and New York drill to create fresh, lighthearted hits that are instantly recognizable, Joeyy’s tender vocals, fresh production and undeniably infectious hooks have allowed the “buku” artist to flourish beyond first-listen value; he’s a breath of fresh air. Linking with longtime collaborator Whereis22 for their September EP, 22Joeyy, wolfacejoeyy’s knack for crafting frivolous, love-laced party anthems shined brightest, especially on tracks like “melanin,” “bbtrickz/snooze,” and “rubi.” However, cornerstone cuts like “weekend” with NYC mainstays Chow Lee and Cash Cobain and “buku (remix)” with SoFaygo reasserted that Joeyy's glimmering brand of pop, J-Club, and rap is unmistakably his own. Staying true to his supporters and his unique sound—which fans have hilariously labeled as “cutie patooty” music—expect Joeyy’s next hit to be as viral as his last. —Jon Barlas

Lay Bankz

For fans of: Baby Tate, Kaliii

Listen to these songs first: "In My Bag," "Ick," "Na Na Na"

Shifting between quirky, club-infused raps and sleek R&B, 19-year-old Lay Bankz is a musical multi-hyphenate for the modern era. She's got the vocal chops to emit convincing romantic exasperation ("IDFWY"), but she can also serve up quippy put-downs over pop-sampling thrill rides ("Na Na Na"). Songs like "Ick" and "Na Na Na" have given her an ever-expanding presence on TikTok while sending her streams through the roof, and she's got the type of shapeshifting sensibilities to expand the dimensions of her sound in the future too. —Peter A. Berry

Rundown Spaz

For fans of: NBA YoungBoy, Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly

Listen to these songs first: “First Day Out (Freestyle),” “Run It,” “Gang Member”

There have been a lot of "First Day Out" freestyles over the years, but not many of them are as immediately captivating as the one Rundown Spaz dropped in early 2023. Spitting over Kanye West’s “Power” beat, the Pine Bluff rapper, who had just returned from a two-year sentence on charges of deadly conduct and theft of a firearm, spends two and a half minutes taunting his adversaries in a way that’s so slick and confident, you can’t look away. The music video keeps getting taken off of YouTube (maybe because of the unauthorized Kanye sample, or maybe because of all the guns) but it’s already amassed over 15 million plays through re-uploads. And if you dig through the rest of his small discography, including the intoxicating, bouncy street record “Run It,” you’ll see how effortlessly he can put together songs that are just as catchy as they are menacing. —Eric Skelton

NGeeYL

For fans of: Rylo Rodriguez, CEO Trayle, Rylo Rordriguez

Listen to these songs first: “Off White” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Glock 19,” “Diddibop Gang”

Hailing from South Carolina, NGEEYL has built up a lot of momentum through the beginning of 2024. Like a CEO Trayle, he fuses a steely delivery with quippy bars and understated danger, and his latest project, SSetilian, sees him flaunt his talents as he more than capably trades bars with fellow emerging act BabyDrill and established superstar Lil Uzi Vert. His collaboration with the former—“Off White”—has become his biggest hit to date, collecting over 6 million Spotify streams. Before all this, he was co-signed by 21 Savage, and he’s also rapped alongside Playboi Carti and Young Nudy. The 300 Entertainment artist has been grinding for a little while now, and his latest project could spell breakout.—Peter A. Berry

Hardrock

For fans of: The New Atlanta, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson

Listen to these songs first: “Feel Alive,” “i juh can’t,” “kickdoors,” “god’s hands”

Embodying mystery and “darkness” throughout his growing catalog, Hardrock wholeheartedly lives up to his name. Blending sounds consistent with early 2000s rock (listen to the Avril Lavigne-interpolated “complicated”) and new wave trap, the up-and-coming Atlanta native has piqued the interest of aura-obsessed fans without becoming bait for virality. Drenched in ominous 8-bit rage and dark grunge elements, Hardrock’s sound is enigmatic, despite little to no social media presence and a yearlong hiatus that stemmed from his departure from the military. While 808 Speaker Knockerz and “Feel Alive” were the efforts that put Hardrock on the underground radar a few years back, it’s clear he’s a true 1of1 talent. Fitting, as it is the title of his official debut project, highlights like “kickdoors,” “marathon” and “WA/VE” (which touts production from BNYX and F1LTHY) lead the charge for Hardrock’s unabashed ascension into mainstream conversation. Appearances at the 2024 ALYX and Louis Vuitton shows in Paris bolstered his cultural reach outside of music, further fueling a mystique masked with Carti-esque motion. There’s a new wave brewing in Atlanta, and Hardrock is the face of it all. —Jon Barlas

Ben Reilly

For Fans of: Baby Keem, Kenny Mason, Isaiah Rashad

Listen to these songs first: “Let The Sample Work,” “Photoshoot,” “Edna (Capes)”

Since initially buzzing onto the scene in 2022, Ben Reilly has relentlessly crafted an impressive catalog and gathered momentum. Originating from Atlanta with roots in New York, his diverse background permeates his music. Ben actively shapes every facet of his art, from songwriting to writing treatments, ensuring that listeners uncover new details with each listen. In his final project of 2023, "Not Your Hero For Hire," he flexes his ability to draw inspiration from trends while boldly diverging from the norm, setting him apart. Armed with over a decade of experience, a portfolio brimming with outstanding records, and an unyielding commitment to artistic integrity, Ben Reilly has everything required for a breakout in 2024. —Liam Allan

Rappers To Watch

