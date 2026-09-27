'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm New 'Star Wars' Movie

Jon Watts is heading from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away.

The filmmaker behind Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is attached to direct a new Star Wars movie currently in development, according to Knight Edge Media. Simon Kinberg is set to write the screenplay.

Watts is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. He previously co-created the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew with Christopher Ford in 2024. The show followed a group of young characters on an adventure during the New Republic era and starred Jude Law alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith.

The new project will give Watts an opportunity to bring his work with the franchise to the big screen.

Watts is best known for directing 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He did not return for 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.