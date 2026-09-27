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'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm New 'Star Wars' Movie

Watts previously entered the 'Star Wars' universe as co-creator of 'Skeleton Crew.'

Jon Watts in a blue suit stands in front of a backdrop with "WOLF" and "Originals" logos.
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jon Watts is heading from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away.

The filmmaker behind Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is attached to direct a new Star Wars movie currently in development, according to Knight Edge Media. Simon Kinberg is set to write the screenplay.

Watts is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. He previously co-created the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew with Christopher Ford in 2024. The show followed a group of young characters on an adventure during the New Republic era and starred Jude Law alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith.

The new project will give Watts an opportunity to bring his work with the franchise to the big screen.

Watts is best known for directing 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He did not return for 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Before taking over the Spider-Man franchise, Watts directed Cop Car and Clown. In 2024, Watts, his Freshman Year production company, and producer Dianne McGunigle also signed a first-look feature deal with Walt Disney Studios.

Kinberg, meanwhile, has extensive experience with major franchises after spending years as a writer and producer within the X-Men film universe. Variety previously reported in 2024 that he had been tapped to write the new Star Wars project.

The franchise has gone several years without a new theatrical release. Richard Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrived in 2019, remains the most recent Star Wars film to hit theaters. Additional details about Watts' movie, including its story, cast and potential release date, have not yet been revealed.

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