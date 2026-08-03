Aaron Pierre Says 'Star Wars: Starfighter' Made His Childhood Dream Real

Aaron Pierre has already conquered Netflix and is about to suit up as a Green Lantern. But the actor says nothing compares to finally stepping into the Star Wars universe.

In a new GQ UK cover story, Pierre reflected on filming Star Wars: Starfighter, revealing that joining the iconic franchise brought a childhood memory full circle. Long before he landed a role in the film, Pierre was just a five-year-old kid mesmerized by The Phantom Menace after a family friend took him to see it while his parents were at work.

"I just remember being totally blown away by the enormity of Star Wars and how it immersed you into the universe," Pierre recalled.