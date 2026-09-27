Eve Recalls Being the Only Woman in Record Label Meetings: 'That Philly Girl Had to Come Out'

Eve says growing up in Philadelphia gave her the confidence to fight for her ideas when she found herself as the only woman in the room during major record label meetings.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 47-year-old rapper reflected on the making of her 2001 album Scorpion and recalled having to push executives to trust her vision, particularly when it came to her Grammy-winning collaboration with Gwen Stefani, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."

Eve said her wide-ranging musical taste made her confident that bringing together a rapper and the No Doubt frontwoman could work, even if executives weren't immediately convinced.

"I was the only girl in the boardroom in those major label meetings, and that Philly girl often had to come out," said Eve, now 47. "They were initially resistant because I was a rapper and she was a rock star, but I said: 'Guys, this will work. Trust me.'"

The “Gangsta Lovin’” artist ultimately got her way, but she said getting her ideas taken seriously was a recurring challenge.