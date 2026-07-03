Ruff Ryders

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Fat Joe sitting on a couch wearing a brown and white jacket, with sneakers displayed on shelves behind him.
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Ruff Ryders Saving Him and Big Pun From Man With Machine Gun in Gang Beef

He said that the incident occurred during a visit to Los Angeles during the height of the West Coast-East Coast beef of the '90s.

Joe Price413 days ago
Eve
Music

Eve Says Jay-Z Told Her Women Rappers 'Don't Really Do That Well' After Her Debut Album Dropped (UPDATE)

She also described getting "pushback" on her chart-topping hit, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani.

tara mahadevan669 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/Eve and Gwen Stefani at Cicada in Los Angeles, California, United States
Music

Eve Says It Was an 'Obstacle' to Get Support From Music Execs on "Let Me Blow Ya Mind": 'Thankfully I Won That Battle'

The 2001 collaboration between Eve and Gwen Stefani earned both artists their first Grammy Award the following year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams674 days ago
Music

Swizz Beatz Discusses Possibility of Another Posthumous DMX Album: ‘It Has to Feel Good’

The producer shed light on the making of X's 2021 posthumous album 'Exodus.'

Brad Callas966 days ago
Style

Mitchell & Ness Dropping Collab Jersey Collection With Iconic Hip-Hop Record Labels at ComplexCon

The clothing company partnered with Death Row Records, Ruff Ryders Entertainment, So So Def Recordings, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Roc-A-Fella.

tara mahadevan973 days ago
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dmx is seen performing live
Music

Watch DMX’s Son Perform Moving Piano Cover of Classic “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” Track: ‘I Love You Daddy’

Video of the touching tribute was shared by the late artist's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom.

Trace William Cowen1134 days ago
Swizz Beatz appears on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation
Music

Swizz Beatz Says DMX Losing Bet Led to "Ruff Ryders' Anthem” Being Released

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation, Swizz Beatz recalled how "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" landed on DMX's 1998 debut album after a lost bet.

Brad Callas1173 days ago
DMX and Jadakiss photographed in 2012
Music

Jadakiss and Joaquin ‘Waah’ Dean Open Up About DMX on One Year Passing

Jadakiss and Ruff Ryders' CEO and founder, Joaquin 'Waah' Dean remember DMX's legacy on the anniversary of the rapper's death, who passed in 2021.

tara mahadevan1559 days ago
camron verzuz
Music

Watch Cam'ron Embrace His Recent L's in Hilarious Skit Featuring Eve

After getting decidedly shown up in his hometown during the legendary LOX and Dipset 'Verzuz,' Cam'ron is showing that he has a sense of humor about it.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1781 days ago
DMX
Music

Def Jam Reportedly Spent Over $35,000 for DMX's Private Funeral

Def Jam reportedly spent over $35,000 for DMX's memorial celebration, which took place at Brooks Memorial Home in his hometown of Yonkers, New York. 

Brad Callas1852 days ago
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Polo G freestyle
Music

Watch Polo G Freestyle Over DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem"

Set to release his third studio album, 'Hall of Fame' this Friday, Polo G stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to freestyle over DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem."

Brad Callas1866 days ago
swizz
Music

Watch Swizz Beatz Deliver Heartfelt Speech at DMX's Memorial Service

During DMX's memorial service at the Barclays Center, Swizz Beatz delivered a heartfelt speech about X and why we need to give legends their flowers.

Jordan Rose1910 days ago
Rappers Jim Jones (L) and DMX
Music

Jim Jones on Black Rob and DMX Passing Away: 'It Was a Double Hurt'

As one of Harlem’s ambassadors, Jim Jones explained to Power 106’s DJ Carisma what it meant to himself and his community to lose these talents.

Xavier Hamilton1911 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Wants to Do a Bike Ride Out in Honor of DMX

As tributes continue to pour in for DMX following his passing last week, Meek Mill plans to join by assembling motorcyclists and ride around New York City.

Jordan Rose1917 days ago
Swizz Beatz and DMX
Music

Swizz Beatz Remembers DMX in Emotional Video: 'He Lived His Life for Everyone Else'

Swizz Beatz reflected on the late rapper's far-reaching impact on the world, explaining how he lived his life trying to help others while enduring his own pain.

Joshua Espinoza1924 days ago
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dmx
Music

DMX Has Passed Away at 50

DMX was previously hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. In the days since, fans and fellow artists had rallied behind the revered artist.

Trace William Cowen1925 days ago

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