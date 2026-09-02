Pop Culture

Laverne Cox Recalls Two Famous Rappers Hitting on Her: ‘Even With the NDAs, the Girls Know’

The actress and author recalled two high-profile rappers flirting with her at the beginning of her career.

Laverne Cox with long wavy hair and bold makeup poses in front of a gray backdrop with abstract logos.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Laverne Cox says two very famous rappers had hit on and flirted with her.

The Orange is the New Black actress, who is openly transgender, shared the stories during a recent appearance on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

Without naming names, the 54-year-old actress said that one of the rappers seemed enthusiastically interested in her each time they came face-to-face.

“When I first kind of came on the scene, he would very kind of overtly hit on [me], like, just really excited to see me every time he saw me,” Cox recalled at the one-hour, 13-minute mark in the video linked below. “He was cute and I was open to it and then there was a period when I just kept running into him. I remember we were at Soho House and he was in a meeting, and then all of that energy that he was always excited about—it just dissipated.”

Cox believes that he may have started dating someone else at that time, but maintains that she “heard through the grapevine that he likes the girls.”

“Even with the NDAs, the girls know,” Cox quipped.

She then said another rapper “threw it hard” at her in front of people at another Soho House event circa 2015.

“My girlfriends were like, ‘Girl, he wants you.’ And he asked for my number,” Cox recalled. “Every woman was throwing their p-words at this man … I was like, ‘Do I really want to date this man? He's more famous than me. I don't want to be known for dating this guy.’ And he probably would never date me openly, and I am not going to sleep with some rapper on the DL. I'm Laverne Cox. That's not gonna happen.”

She added, “Girl, his game was amazing. I was like, ‘Oh.’ And he looked good back then too. Then he was like, ‘Can I get your number?’ And I was like, ‘If you really want it, you can find it.’”

Palmer was left flabbergasted at Cox’s response, jokingly poking fun at her for making the unnamed rapper go on a “scavenger hunt.” Cox suggested that she did not want to make it “easy” for him before admitting that things never went further between them.

“Rejection is God's protection, girl. The things that have come out, whew,” she said. “I dodged a bullet.”

Cox recalled these stories and more in her memoir Transcendent, which arrived in June.

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