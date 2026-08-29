NLE Choppa Issues Public Apology for 'Mishandling' Ex-Fiancée Erica Raven

"I apologize for not living up to this picture," Choppa captioned the post, which included a photo of him proposing to Raven. "The sweetest girl ever. It's no excuse for me mishandling you. I'm accountable, I can be better, and I'm man enough to admit that."

On Friday (August 28), NLE took to Instagram to acknowledge his part in their breakup, which came after the pair got engaged last December after months of dating.

NLE Choppa has taken a moment to own his role in the demise of his relationship with his ex-fiancée, Erica Raven .

"I feel stripped, I lost several things that's fulfilled my heart I refuse to lose you…." NLE continued, adding that he wanted to "marry" the singer and reality television star.

He continued: "Don't let me go, not yet, don't give up on me yet pretty girl I'm learning. I'll never be coward and not fight for you. Forget the ego & pride death to me today if u say I lost you. What's life without u I love u."

Raven, a former Baddies Gone Wild cast member, announced the split on August 6 in an Instagram reel, saying that she gave "as much love as I can" during her relationship with Choppa.

"I did my best to be the best fiancée and I showed up as much as I can, I gave as much love as I can, but sometimes it’s just not enough," she said. "So I will be moving forward by my lonesome, focusing on myself and sending him support, sending him prayers."

Raven added that she has "no ill will" against her ex, but she wants to "focus" on herself.