Joseline Hernandez Thanks Faith Evans for Taking Stevie J Off Her Hands

Although Stevie remains Bonnie’s biological father, Hernandez said her fiancé DJ Balistic Beats has handled the day-to-day work of raising her since infancy.

Hernandez said Stevie and Evans became involved while she was pulling away from him but before their relationship fully ended; Hernandez gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella in 2016, and Stevie married Evans in 2018 before their 2023 divorce.

Joseline Hernandez thanked Faith Evans for getting involved with Stevie J, telling Shannon Sharpe that Evans “took him away from me” and helped her escape their volatile relationship.

Joseline Hernandez has finally found something to thank Faith Evans for: getting Stevie J out of her life. During her September 16 appearance on Club Shay Shay, Hernandez agreed with Shannon Sharpe’s suggestion that Evans “saved” her by getting involved with Stevie while Hernandez was struggling to end their explosive relationship. “Thank God that old b*tch came around and took that man,” Hernandez said. Sharpe tried to coax a more gracious response from the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum, arguing that Evans’ arrival let her escape Stevie for good. Hernandez obliged—but on her own terms. “Thank you, Fifi, for coming along and taking that throwback-a** d*ck,” she said. “I love you.”

Hernandez then doubled down on the sentiment: “More power to her. Thank God. She took him away from me. She helped me.” According to Hernandez, Stevie and Evans were presenting themselves as longtime friends while allegedly carrying on behind her back. Hernandez recalled traveling with Stevie to Evans’ California home for what she believed was a music-related visit. “I never really truly cared to see what was in my face,” she admitted. But she said the situation became harder to miss after Evans began contacting her about Stevie. “That lady was texting me,” Hernandez said, claiming she soon realized the two had already become involved. The timeline was particularly messy because Hernandez had started pulling away from Stevie without fully ending the relationship. “I was in the process of leaving him when they was, like, doing what they were doing,” she explained. “But then I was obviously still with him, ’cause I ended up getting pregnant.”

Their daughter, Bonnie Bella, was born in December 2016. Stevie later married Evans in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2018. Evans filed for divorce in 2021, and the former couple finalized their split two years later. That old triangle has recently resurfaced through Hernandez’s family series, The Grandma Is the Baby. In one confessional, Bonnie alleged that Evans’ son Ryder once grabbed her, carried her into the street, and placed her inside a trash can while she was staying with Stevie. “My dad came driving from work,” Bonnie recalled. “He found me in the trash can.” The episode did not establish when the alleged encounter happened or include Ryder’s account. Evans, who shares Ryder with former husband Todd Russaw, has been a public advocate for autistic children and founded Ryder’s Room, Inc. to connect families with resources. While Stevie remains Bonnie’s biological father, Hernandez told Sharpe that DJ Balistic Beats has handled the daily work of raising her. She said her fiancé has been in Bonnie’s life since she was an infant, taking her to school, tutoring her, and spending hours playing video games with her.

“He does everything,” Hernandez said.