DJ Envy Defends Halle Berry Amid Child Abuse Claims, Says She 'Did What a Black Mom Does'

DJ Envy has defended Halle Berry over her alleged reprimanding of her 12-year-old son, Maceo, which caused her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, to be granted a temporary restraining order.

It was recently reported that the Academy Award winner was alleged to have "physically abused" Maceo during a family incident. It's claimed that after Berry allegedly jumped on Maceo and choked the pre-teen, he contacted his father. The alleged altercation is believed to have occurred when Maceo was playing video games with Berry’s fiancé, soul musician Van Hunt.

Martinez and Berry were married from 2013 to 2016, while Berry also shares an 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, with model Gabriel Aubry.

On the Friday (October 2) episode of The Breakfast Club, Envy supported Berry's alleged actions by reflecting on the women in his life who are disciplinarians.

"I don't know what happened, but it sounds like to me the 12-year-old was feeling himself," Envy said aound the 58-minute mark in the audio below. "And a Black mom did what a Black mom does. My mom has done it to me. My grandmother has done it to me. I’ve seen Gia yoke up Logan."