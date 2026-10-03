DJ Envy Defends Halle Berry Amid Child Abuse Claims, Says She 'Did What a Black Mom Does'

Key Takeaways
- DJ Envy defended Halle Berry’s alleged use of physical discipline on her 12-year-old son, Maceo, saying on The Breakfast Club that mothers sometimes have to "put hands on you to straighten you out."
- Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez secured a temporary restraining order after alleging that she choked Maceo and had subjected their son to physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.
- Berry denied the allegations through attorney Marina Beck, calling Martinez's filing "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
DJ Envy has defended Halle Berry over her alleged reprimanding of her 12-year-old son, Maceo, which caused her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, to be granted a temporary restraining order.
It was recently reported that the Academy Award winner was alleged to have "physically abused" Maceo during a family incident. It's claimed that after Berry allegedly jumped on Maceo and choked the pre-teen, he contacted his father. The alleged altercation is believed to have occurred when Maceo was playing video games with Berry’s fiancé, soul musician Van Hunt.
Martinez and Berry were married from 2013 to 2016, while Berry also shares an 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, with model Gabriel Aubry.
On the Friday (October 2) episode of The Breakfast Club, Envy supported Berry's alleged actions by reflecting on the women in his life who are disciplinarians.
"I don't know what happened, but it sounds like to me the 12-year-old was feeling himself," Envy said aound the 58-minute mark in the audio below. "And a Black mom did what a Black mom does. My mom has done it to me. My grandmother has done it to me. I’ve seen Gia yoke up Logan."
The DJ and radio host added that mothers sometimes have to "put hands on your to straighten you out."
In the restraining order filed against Berry, Martinez claimed that his ex-wife had shown "instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," and exhibited "additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me."
Also leaked online during the legal spat were alleged text messages between Berry and Martinez, showing concern over their son's behavior.
Berry has responded to the suit through her lawyer Marina Beck, per The Los Angeles Times, calling it "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."