Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reveals What Happened to Halle Berry’s Character 35 Years Later

The sequel also centers Deborah Wayne, daughter of Whitley and Dwayne, while bringing back Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Debbie Allen, and other original stars.

Netflix’s A Different World sequel reveals that Halle Berry’s Jaclyn had a son with Ron Johnson before her death.

Halle Berry spent exactly one episode at Hillman College, but 35 years later, A Different World has turned that small role into a major piece of its new generation. Netflix's sequel reveals that Berry's Jaclyn eventually had a son with Ron Johnson—and while Jaclyn has since died, her son is now walking the same Hillman campus where viewers first saw his parents together. That son is Shaquille Johnson, played by Cornell Young IV, the five-star football recruit introduced in the sequel's new class. Darryl M. Bell is back as his father, Ron, but the identity of Shaquille's late mother is initially kept quiet. The answer finally comes after Shaquille's first big game, when Ron texts him, "Mom would be proud." Shaquille looks over at a photo of his parents, revealing Berry's Jaclyn beside Ron. For longtime A Different World viewers, that's a seriously deep cut.

Berry appeared as Jaclyn in the 1991 episode "Love, Hillman-Style," years before X-Men’s Storm, Monster's Ball, or her Oscar win. She was one of three women Ron was trying to juggle on Valentine's Day, turning what originally played as one of Ron's romantic messes into a storyline with consequences stretching decades beyond the original sitcom. "We love a meaningful Easter egg," showrunner Felicia Pride told Entertainment Weekly. Pride said the sequel even circles back to the original episode later in the season when Ron discusses his Valentine's Day situation involving three women. "That is one of our biggest Easter eggs for those OG fans," she said, adding that connecting the old storyline to the new series "felt meaningful." One wrinkle the sequel will have to account for: Jaclyn wasn't where Ron's romantic story ended on the original A Different World. By the final season, Ron was involved with Freddie Brooks, played by Cree Summer, after the longtime friends developed feelings for each other while Freddie was still dating Shazza. Ron and Freddie ultimately became a couple—and Summer is among the original stars returning for Netflix's continuation. The sequel doesn't simply bring back familiar characters for cameos. Its central students are directly connected to the world viewers already know. Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Whitley Gilbert-Wayne and Dwayne Wayne, with Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprising their roles.

Deborah arrives at her parents' alma mater hoping to establish an identity beyond their considerable Hillman legacy, only to confront the school’s financial problems and take on a larger leadership role. Summer also returns as Freddie Brooks, while Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders also revisit their original characters. Debbie Allen, who helped redefine A Different World creatively beginning with its second season, returned as an executive producer, director and, as the trailer revealed, Dr. Langhorne. "All of our OGs came back and dropped in like it was yesterday," Pride told Entertainment Weekly. "They did not skip a beat." That past-meets-present approach was baked into the sequel before its September 24 premiere. Brandy recorded a new version of the show's famous theme, previously performed by Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin and Boyz II Men.

Allen also previously described her original mission for A Different World as making it "relevant," "cultural," and going "deeper with the characters."