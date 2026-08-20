Halle Berry Rings In 60 With Van Hunt on a Luxe Los Cabos Getaway

The trip caps a big year for Berry, who confirmed she’s engaged to Hunt after clarifying their proposal timeline and is also navigating a new chapter as her daughter Nahla heads to college and her son Maceo enters his teens.

The couple leaned into the resort’s food and wellness scene with a custom wine-making session, a couples massage and hydrotherapy at Sensei, and dinners at HUMO and Equis that Berry called “simply magical” and “beyond exquisite.”

Halle Berry celebrated her 60th birthday with fiancé Van Hunt on a luxe multi-day getaway at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Los Cabos, with a private pool suite, cabana hangs, and a yacht trip along the Sea of Cortés.

Halle Berry marked her 60th birthday with fiancé Van Hunt by trading Hollywood for the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico, where the couple turned the milestone into a days-long celebration involving private pools, wine-making, a yacht trip and plenty of downtime by the Sea of Cortés. According to People, Berry shared a closer look at the getaway on Wednesday, August 19, posting photos from Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo. The 113-room oceanfront resort served as the backdrop for the actress’ birthday festivities, with Berry and Hunt staying in a suite with its own pool overlooking the water. The couple also spent time in a private cabana, hit the pool together, and headed offshore for a private yacht excursion along the Cabo coastline.