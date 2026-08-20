Halle Berry Rings In 60 With Van Hunt on a Luxe Los Cabos Getaway

Key Takeaways
- Halle Berry celebrated her 60th birthday with fiancé Van Hunt on a luxe multi-day getaway at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Los Cabos, with a private pool suite, cabana hangs, and a yacht trip along the Sea of Cortés.
- The couple leaned into the resort’s food and wellness scene with a custom wine-making session, a couples massage and hydrotherapy at Sensei, and dinners at HUMO and Equis that Berry called “simply magical” and “beyond exquisite.”
- The trip caps a big year for Berry, who confirmed she’s engaged to Hunt after clarifying their proposal timeline and is also navigating a new chapter as her daughter Nahla heads to college and her son Maceo enters his teens.
Halle Berry marked her 60th birthday with fiancé Van Hunt by trading Hollywood for the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico, where the couple turned the milestone into a days-long celebration involving private pools, wine-making, a yacht trip and plenty of downtime by the Sea of Cortés.
According to People, Berry shared a closer look at the getaway on Wednesday, August 19, posting photos from Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo. The 113-room oceanfront resort served as the backdrop for the actress’ birthday festivities, with Berry and Hunt staying in a suite with its own pool overlooking the water. The couple also spent time in a private cabana, hit the pool together, and headed offshore for a private yacht excursion along the Cabo coastline.
“Some experiences stay with you forever!” Berry wrote on Instagram. She thanked the resort “for making every moment of my 60th birthday celebration simply magical,” adding that its food, wellness offerings, wine-making and boating experiences were “beyond exquisite.”
The couple didn't limit the trip to the beach. Berry and Hunt created their own blend during a private winemaking session and booked a couples massage at Sensei at Zadún before enjoying the spa’s hydrotherapy.
Their dining itinerary included HUMO, the property's open-fire restaurant, where dishes include wood-fired duck rice, grilled blue shrimp and banana-leaf-wrapped totoaba.
They also ate at Equis, the resort's more casual beachside restaurant featuring ceviches, tiraditos, and Nikkei-inspired dishes that combine Japanese and Peruvian influences.
“This was a big birthday and, along with @vanhunt, you made it one I shall never forget!” Berry wrote.
The vacation comes during another major stretch for Berry and Hunt. The couple, who have been together since 2020, confirmed earlier this year that they're engaged. During a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Berry cleared up suggestions that Hunt had proposed and she'd turned him down.
“I did not say, ‘No,’” Berry said. “We just don't have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’”
Berry's milestone birthday also arrives as her family enters a new chapter. Earlier this summer, she and former partner Gabriel Aubry attended the Los Angeles high school graduation of their daughter, Nahla, 18, who is preparing for college. Berry and Aubry previously shared custody of Nahla following years of highly publicized custody and child-support proceedings.
Berry is also the mother of 12-year-old Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.