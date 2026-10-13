Masked Shirtless Protester Becomes Brazil's Internet Crush at Lula Rally

The man, later identified as Israel Augusto , climbed a bus-stop structure near the Trianon-Masp metro station on Sunday (Oct. 11) and was perched above the crowd at the March for Democracy in São Paulo. He was seen holding a Palestinian flag in one hand and flags backing Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Later on, the nickname "gostoso da Paulista" (“the hottie from Paulista”) had stuck.

The man behind the mask also had some insightful things to say.

“I identify more with the left, obviously, but I think we need to break away from this left-right ideology, because it was built in a context totally different from the reality we live in today,” Augusto said in Portuguese.

In a separate clip, Kyomen asked if he would rather have a child who is homophobic or a “Bolsonarista,” or someone who supports the right-wing ideologies of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and his son—current presidential candidate and Donald Trump ally, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

"It's not about what I want. I fight for a better, more equal world where people have the right to simply exist,” Augusto answered. “If I happen to have a child one day and they hold those kinds of views, that’s fine—we live in a democracy, after all. What they can't do, however, is try to silence others or support a totalitarian, dictatorial regime. I don't agree with that. I support—and will fight until my last day for—people's right to speak and express their opinions. But I have absolutely no compassion or affection for those who show no affection for their fellow human beings.”

According to the Associated Press, Brazil will vote in the Lula-Bolsonaro runoff on October 25.