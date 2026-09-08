Jung Kook of BTS Responds to Justin Bieber Reposting a Video of Him Showing off His Abs

Jung Kook doesn’t know what to make of Justin Bieber reposting a video of him from the last North American date of BTS’ Arirang World Tour. In a recent video from the K-pop group’s performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, J-Hope approached Jung Kook to highlight his unbuttoned shirt outfit. “What the fuck is going on right now,” he laughed while opening his bandmate’s shirt further, showing off his toned abs. “Oh my God… Guys, today is so special, right?”

The video, which can be seen above, was reposted by Justin Bieber on Instagram. Bieber previously performed alongside BTS as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, but the repost of the viral outfit was met with confusion by Jung Kook, who shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories showing the repost. He simply captioned the screenshot, “?!”

BTS just wrapped the North American leg of its Arirang World Tour, but the tour is far from over yet. Starting next month, the group will tour South America, followed by dates across Asia in November and December. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap next year with a string of dates in Australia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

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