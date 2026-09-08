Music

Jung Kook of BTS Responds to Justin Bieber Reposting a Video of Him Showing off His Abs

During the final North American show of the K-pop group's Arirang World Tour, Jung Kook wore an outfit that really showed off his physique.

Two images: On the left, Jung Kook of BTS in a red and black jacket with sunglasses. On the right, Justin Bieber playing guitar in a dark shirt.
Justin Setterfield and Jean Catuffe via Getty Images

Jung Kook doesn’t know what to make of Justin Bieber reposting a video of him from the last North American date of BTS’ Arirang World Tour.

In a recent video from the K-pop group’s performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, J-Hope approached Jung Kook to highlight his unbuttoned shirt outfit. “What the fuck is going on right now,” he laughed while opening his bandmate’s shirt further, showing off his toned abs. “Oh my God… Guys, today is so special, right?”

The video, which can be seen above, was reposted by Justin Bieber on Instagram. Bieber previously performed alongside BTS as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, but the repost of the viral outfit was met with confusion by Jung Kook, who shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories showing the repost. He simply captioned the screenshot, “?!”

BTS just wrapped the North American leg of its Arirang World Tour, but the tour is far from over yet. Starting next month, the group will tour South America, followed by dates across Asia in November and December. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap next year with a string of dates in Australia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

Shop BTS on Complex here.

Shop Justin Bieber on Complex here.

Related Stories

Chris Brown
Music

Chris Brown Allegedly Tells BTS Fan 'Pray Bout It Hoe' in Deleted TikTok Comment

Brown's now-deleted remark, directed at a TikToker criticizing his history of abuse, spread rapidly across social media.

Trey Alston24 days ago
BTS.
Music

Grammys May Rethink Best Asian Pop Category After BTS Award Snub

The K-pop group decided not to submit their sixth studio album, 'ARIRANG,' for next year's awards, stating they want their music to be "loved for what it is."

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V of BTS, celebrates TIRTIR's "Radiate In Red" Campaign on November 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

BTS' V Says He's Been Managing Hearing Loss for Over Two Years

The singer said his right ear functions at roughly 30 percent the capacity of his left.

Kris Seavers27 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App