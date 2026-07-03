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Denny Sachtleben
Style

P. Andrade Brings Brazil's Festive Subcultures to Paris With 'Sagrado' SS27

The Brazilian label's Paris Fashion Week men's presentation drew from hidden traditions from their native country across 28 looks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Oliver Tree performs in a red and blue patterned jacket, with a black bob haircut and sunglasses, sings into a microphone under green stage lights.
Music

Oliver Tree Dead at 32 After Rio de Janeiro Helicopter Crash

The singer and five others were killed in a midair collision involving two helicopters in Brazil.

Alex Ocho34 days ago
A person walking on a sidewalk falls into a hole. Trees and parked cars line the street.
Life

Shocking Video Shows Woman Fall Into Manhole After Cover Gives Way Beneath Her

Authorities are investigating reports that the cover had been improperly replaced following an alleged attempted theft.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
DITA Eyewear
Sports

Ronaldinho and DITA Eyewear Team up for Special Collection Ahead of World Cup

The 3-piece eyewear collection celebrates global soccer in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
Editorial illustration for Gabriel Ganley, 22, Dead: São Paulo Probe Targets Suspicious Circumstances
Sports

Brazilian Bodybuilding Influencer Dead at 22

The content creator had amassed millions of followers across his social media channels.

tara mahadevan54 days ago
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SANTOS, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 7: Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Cruzeiro at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on December 7,
Sports

Neymar Weeps With Joy After Finding Out He Made Brazil’s World Cup Roster

Neymar was thrilled to learn he would once again be representing Brazil in the World Cup.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
Shakira on stage, holding a Brazilian flag, wearing a colorful outfit, with bright lights and a large cat image in the background.
Music

Shakira Draws 2 Million Fans in Brazil for Historic Copacabana Concert

The global star delivered one of the largest concerts ever on Rio’s iconic beachfront.

Mark Elibert76 days ago
Shakira
Music

Shakira Crew Member Crushed to Death While Assembling Stage for Brazil Concert

The singer is set to perform at Rio de Janeiro's Todo Mundo No Rio concert on May 2.

tara mahadevan82 days ago
A person with a neutral expression, wearing a colorful top, in a dimly lit setting.
Life

Mom Cleared of Murder After Setting Boyfriend on Fire, Cutting His Genitals for Assaulting Daughter

The woman alleged she witnessed her boyfriend assaulting her daughter.

Mark Elibert115 days ago
Mom at the Center of Chappell Roan Controversy Speaks Out
Music

Chappell Roan Addresses Security Backlash as Mom of 11-Year-Old Speaks Out

Catherine Harding details the São Paulo incident and the 'aggressive' guard, saying her 11-year-old 'literally didn’t do anything.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
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Chappell Roan with long, curly red hair and dramatic makeup poses against a purple background.
Music

Chappell Roan Says Guard Who Upset Jorginho’s Daughter Wasn’t Hers: ‘I Do Not Hate Children'

Ahead of Roan's performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, Jorginho claimed his daughter tried to approach her at a hotel when a security guard aggressively intervened.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
Chappell Roan Thanks Security at Lollapalooza Brazil Amid Jorghino Controversy
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Thanks Security Onstage After Jorginho Hotel Incident

Her Lollapalooza Brazil farewell came amid allegations from the soccer star that a member of her security team acted aggressively toward his daughter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
Anitta.
Music

Anitta Claims Shelved "Tá Na Mira" Video Was Leaked By Ex-Employee

The song appeared on the singer's 2013 self-titled debut album.

tara mahadevan127 days ago
Jordan Brand Brasilian Football Federation Ronaldinho Spike Lee
Sneakers

Why Jordan Brand and Brazil Are the Perfect Pairing

An exclusive interview with Jordan Brand President Sarah Mensah on the brand's new partnership with the Brasil Football Federation.

Ben Felderstein127 days ago
Brazilian Influencer Maria Rita Dies Suddenly at 25
Life

Brazilian Influencer Maria Rita Dies Suddenly at 25

Fans mourn the rising TikTok beauty star as friends recall her final days following her sudden death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
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Bianca Dias.
Pop Culture

Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies Aged 20 Following Cosmetic Surgery

She garnered almost 60,000 followers on Instagram with images and videos of her modeling and lifestyle.

Kris Seavers148 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit holding a Puerto Rican flag, standing in front of greenery and a bar with colorful lights.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

New data shows flight searches to Puerto Rico surged dramatically in the days after his halftime performance.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
Harry Styles performing on stage, wearing a red sequin jacket, holding a microphone, with tattoos visible on his chest.
Music

Harry Styles Faces Backlash Over Expensive Tour Tickets

Fans vent online as prices climb for the singer's upcoming Together, Together tour dates.

Alex Ocho172 days ago

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