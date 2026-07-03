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Soccer superpowers like Brazil, France, and Argentina are on upset alert after the reveal of the 2026 World Cup drawJamie Barton
The 22-year-old Brazilian influencer died Thursday in a motorcycle accident and her husband was injured while traveling the country, according to local outlets.Brenton Blanchet
Week three of the World Cup brought both expected outcomes (like Brazil advancing) and stunning ones (Russia overcoming Spain). Check out the most buzzworthy moments from the third week of the worldwide soccer tournament, in addition to a primer on what's coming next.Aaron C. Mansfield
After the Olympic officials, athletes, and press leave, Rio is left facing many challenges.Caitlin Murphy