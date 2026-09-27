Sylvester Stallone Says Training for ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ Became an ‘Obsession’ That Led to Bulimia

Stallone admitted he became bulimic, saying "I couldn't hold anything down. Or if I did, I didn't want to keep it down.”

Stallone said he modeled his Rambo body "like a jaguar, a cat" to look more animalistic than his smoother Rocky physique, and that the pursuit "became an obsession, really bad."

Sylvester Stallone, 80, revealed in a New York Times Magazine profile and video published Saturday that his obsession with building his Rocky and Rambo physique led him to bulimia and steroid use.

Sylvester Stallone got candid about what it cost him to build the iconic physique that defined his roles in Rocky and Rambo, saying the pursuit turned into an eating disorder. The 80-year-old actor sat down for an interview with The New York Times, where he confirmed he used steroids, and implied he’s far from the only one. "Nobody does it without additives and drugs, period. I don't care who they say. Bullshit. It has to," Stallone said.

As for how the idea to become ripped came to be, Stallone said it was a character decision. "I looked at Rocky, a very smooth and normal-looking guy, and then I said if we move on…the character would start to become more vain,” he recalled. “And then if Rambo, you're playing a warrior, you'd be a little bit more animalistic. You wouldn't be so smooth. So I started to think, design your body like a jaguar, a cat. Very limber and moving, athletic," he said. "And then it became an obsession. Really bad," Stallone said, calling his body "my armor" and what followed "literally an obsessive body worship kind of a thing." Stallone ultimately said the obsession turned into an eating disorder. "It became to the point where I became bulimic," he said. "I couldn't hold anything down. Or if I did, I didn't want to keep it down." Stallone said he became so fixated on holding that level of conditioning that he stayed locked in it until he finally broke the cycle.