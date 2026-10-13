Sneakers

Closer Look at the New Balance 990v7

Joe Freshgoods shows off the upcoming New Balance 990v7.

New Balance 990v7
A closer look at the New Balance 990v7 has emerged. Via @Joefreshgoods

After teasing the newest version of the popular 990 sneaker through an inconspicuous billboard in New York City last month, a closer look at the New Balance 990v7 has emerged.

A new image of the unreleased silhouette was shared by frequent New Balance collaborator Joe Freshgoods on his Instagram Story yesterday. The inaugural iteration of the model is dressed in the brand’s signature grey tones and features a combination of mesh and suede used on the uppers. New Balance and 990 branding are embroidered on the tongue, while the signature “N” logo appears on the side panels. The cushioning used for the midsole is currently unknown but is dressed in a two-tone sail and grey makeup.

At the time of writing, release details for the New Balance 990v7 have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

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