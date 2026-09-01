Ranking Every NFC East Quarterback From Worst to Best

Key Takeaways
- This ranking sizes up the NFC East’s four starting quarterbacks after a 2025 season that showcased Dak Prescott’s statistical dominance and Jalen Hurts’ winning pedigree.
- Prescott ranks first after throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns, followed by Hurts, whose career-high 25 passing touchdowns came amid Philadelphia’s offensive regression.
- Jayden Daniels places third after injuries derailed his second season, while promising Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart rounds out the four-player divisional list.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made history last season as they became the first repeat winner of the NFC East in 21 years. Much like the division standings each year, the title of “best QB in the NFC East” is typically in flux even with the wealth of talent at the position.
Dak Prescott has been in the mix for years and usually puts up the best stats. Hurts has won the most. Jayden Daniels had a sensational rookie year in 2024 but took a step back last year in an injury-plagued campaign. Jaxson Dart had his moments in his rookie campaign but has also dealt with injuries (namely concussions).
The NFL MVP odds at Fanatics Sportsbook give a pretty good idea of the pecking order of these QBs.
Prescott is the favorite out of the four, as he owns +1400 odds. Daniels is +2200, Hurts is +2500, and Dart is a longshot at +6500.
This is Every NFC East Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.
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Jaxson Dart
Team: New York Giants
Age: 23
2025 Stats: 216-339 63.7 CMP% 2,272 YDS 15 TD 5 INT 91.7 RTG
Dart had a fantastic debut as the Giants starting quarterback in Week 4 last year against the Chargers as he threw for a TD and ran for another in a 21-18 Big Blue victory. It proved to be a bittersweet day for Dart and the Giants, though, as they lost all-everything WR Malik Nabers for the season due to injury. Fortunately for Dart and the Giants, Nabers is expected to start Week 1 of this season against the Cowboys. Tight end Isaiah Likely is a new target for Dart, and the QB will be helped by an improved offensive line under new head coach John Harbaugh. The former Ole Miss quarterback showed plenty of guts late in the 2025 regular season as he led New York to victories over the Raiders and Cowboys despite his team not having much at all to play for. —Matt Burke
Jayden Daniels
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
2025 Stats: 114-188 60.6 CMP% 1262 TDS 8 TD 3 INT 88.1 RTG
It was unlikely that Jayden Daniels could replicate his magical 2024 campaign—winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Washington Commanders to an unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game. But season two was an unmitigated disaster. Daniels was lucky to escape in one piece—a myriad of injuries including a left-knee sprain and a gruesome dislocated elbow limited him to seven games, But the greater concern for the Commanders is that even when Daniels was healthy, he didn’t resemble the elusive and accurate dual threat that flummoxed defenses in 2024. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Jalen Hurts
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 28
2025 Stats: 294-454 64.8 CMP% 3,224 YDS 25 TD 6 INT 98.5 RTG
Though Hurts threw a career-high 25 touchdowns, it was a down season for the Super Bowl LIX MVP. He missed receivers, looked indecisive, and held onto the ball too long and the Eagles offense sputtered, averaging almost a touchdown less per game than it did in 2024. As QB1, he shouldered much of the blame even though there was enough of that to go around—the offense line play also declined, Saquon Barkley averaged 1.7 fewer yards per carry, and first year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the eventual fall guy, appeared in over his head. Hurts will get a chance to change the narrative this season with new playcaller Sean Mannion. —TG
Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 33
2025 Stats: 404-600 67.3 CMP% 4,552 YDS 30 TD 10 INT 99.5 RTG
If quarterback rankings were based solely on regular-season play, Dak Prescott would have a legitimate case for a spot near the top. The 33-year-old veteran once again eclipsed the 4,500-yard mark in 2025, tossing 30 touchdowns and leading a group that quickly became one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. However, in Dallas, regular-season accolades are the only thing that can be talked about for as long as most can remember. Despite his statistical brilliance and undeniable leadership, the playoff ghosts that have plagued quarterbacks since Troy Aikman are still doing damage, and Prescott is again facing that scrutiny as he heads into a new season. He possesses all the pre-snap brilliance, decision-making and arm talent you could want in a franchise quarterback, but it’s unfortunately only been on full display in Weeks 1-17.—Jeff Smith