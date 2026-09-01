Ranking Every NFC East Quarterback From Worst to Best

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made history last season as they became the first repeat winner of the NFC East in 21 years. Much like the division standings each year, the title of “best QB in the NFC East” is typically in flux even with the wealth of talent at the position.

Dak Prescott has been in the mix for years and usually puts up the best stats. Hurts has won the most. Jayden Daniels had a sensational rookie year in 2024 but took a step back last year in an injury-plagued campaign. Jaxson Dart had his moments in his rookie campaign but has also dealt with injuries (namely concussions).

The NFL MVP odds at Fanatics Sportsbook give a pretty good idea of the pecking order of these QBs.

Prescott is the favorite out of the four, as he owns +1400 odds. Daniels is +2200, Hurts is +2500, and Dart is a longshot at +6500.

This is Every NFC East Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.