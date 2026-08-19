In terms of quarterback name-recognition alone, the AFC North is loaded.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (+850) is listed second on Fanatics Sportsbook’s 2026-27 NFL MVP odds board, trailing only Josh Allen (+650). Rodgers, Jackson, and Burrow all find themselves in our Top 20 NFL QBs of 2026-27 list.

Even the Browns’ lowly combo of Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at least have name recognition, as Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl player and Sanders is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The QBs in this division are an interesting blend of young and old. Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL as he will turn 43 in December. Jackson is well into his prime at 29 years of age. Burrow is also 29, and Watson is 30. Sanders is the young’n at 24.This is Every AFC North Starting Quarterback Ranked from Worst to Best.