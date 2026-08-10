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Giants’ Jaxson Dart Strips Down for PSD Underwear’s ‘Take It Outside’ Campaign as Its New Ambassador

The New York Giants quarterback headlines the brand's adventurous new campaign.

PSD Underwear
PSD Underwear

New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart flaunts his athleticism and his leap from Utah to the Big Apple in a campaign as new ambassador for PSD Underwear.

Dubbed “Take It Outside,” the campaign is fronted by the NFL star, and in addition to the briefs release, the launch includes a multi-platform creative experience based on Dart’s love for football, the outdoors and his personal style.

"PSD has always been a brand that's unapologetically different," said Dart in press materials. "I've always believed in being yourself and staying true to where you come from. “Take It Outside” is about embracing new experiences while staying grounded in who you are, and I'm excited to partner with PSD to bring that message to life."

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