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A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025.
Sports

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says He’s ‘Close to Being Done’ With A.J. Brown Questions

Win or lose, there's almost never a dull moment when it comes to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim Ryan248 days ago
Danile Jones Evan Engram Giants Eagles 2020
Sports

The Top NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2021

Are you ready for your 2021 NFL Fantasy Football draft? Well before you put your team together, go through the top sleepers for this upcoming season.

Aaron C. Mansfield1796 days ago
waffle-house
Life

Mississippi Man Spends 15 Hours in Waffle House After Losing Fantasy Football League Bet

After losing a final fantasy league bet, a Mississippi man had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. He ended up being there for 15 hours and ate 9 waffles.

tara mahadevan1857 days ago
mackie evans
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Breaks Down the Trash Talk Going on in the ‘Avengers’ Cast’s Fantasy Football League

Anthony Mackie stopped by the 'Tonight Show' to talk about his new movie 'Outside the Wire' and his trash talk with fellow 'Avengers​​​​​​​' stars.

Joe Price2011 days ago
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Lamar Jackson Ravens Jets 2019
Sports

The Top Overrated Players in 2020 NFL Fantasy Football

From Stefon Diggs to Lamar Jackson, these are 7 overrated NFL fantasy football players who are potential busts this 2020 season.

Aaron C. Mansfield2169 days ago
Ben Roethlisberger
Sports

The Top NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2020

Let us help you be that guy this fantasy football season. From Micheal Gallup to Damien Harris, here are 7 NFL players you should target in your draft.

Aaron C. Mansfield2172 days ago
Kyler Murray 49ers Cardinals Arizona 2019
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 10

Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo are two QBs you should look to start this weekend if you want to rack up the fantasy points.

Aaron C. Mansfield2446 days ago
Le'Veon Bell Jets Jaguars 2019
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 9

The Jets are bad, but Le'Veon Bell has a favorable fantasy matchup with the Dolphins this weekend.

Aaron C. Mansfield2453 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster.
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 8

Look to rack up the fantasy points in Week 8 by starting Steelers wide out Juju Smith-Schuster.

Aaron C. Mansfield2460 days ago
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Kyler Murray Cardinals Falcons 2 2019
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 7

Kyler Murray is poised to put up big numbers against the second-worst passing defense in the league this weekend.

Aaron C. Mansfield2467 days ago
Melvin Gordon Chargers Broncos 2019 1
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 6

From Melvin Gordon to Baker Mayfield, here are the NFL players you should start and sit in Fantasy Football for Week 5.

Aaron C. Mansfield2474 days ago
Carson Wentz Eagles Packers 2019
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 5

From Carson Wentz to Gardner Minshew, here are the NFL players you should start and sit in Fantasy Football for Week 5.

Aaron C. Mansfield2481 days ago
Kyler Murray Cardinals Vikings Preseason 2019
Sports

NFL Players You Should Start & Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 4

From Kyler Murray to Baker Mayfield, here are the NFL players you should start and sit in Fantasy Football for Week 2.

Aaron C. Mansfield2488 days ago

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