The Texans are coming off a 36-31 home loss to the Bills, and their week got worse on Wednesday when star WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring. Collins was listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. Below, we will dish out a Collins injury update, and look at potential return dates. Nico Collins injury update: Will Texans WR play in Week 2 Sunday versus the Bengals?

Collins’ injury is not believed to be “serious,” according to Texans team doctors. It is likely that Collins is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. It typically takes 1-3 weeks to return from a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Collins likely won’t need to be put on IR, in which he would need to miss a minimum of four games. Is it a strong possibility that Collins will miss this Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Bengals, however.

Typically, when a player is a non-participant in a Thursday practice it leads to being a non-participant on a Sunday game day. That said, Collins’ injury occurred on a Wednesday, so it is possible that the Texans are being over-cautious with their top receiver. Collins missed five games with a hamstring injury in 2024. Of note, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a Grade 1 hamstring strain last season, and returned after missing just one game. Here is a look at the Texans’ upcoming schedule

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Bengals at Texans

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Texans at Colts

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Cowboys at Texans

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Texans at Titans

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Jaguars at Texans

The Texans’ bye week will take place Week 8. Nico Collins fantasy football stock and odds

Collins had a fantasy football ADP of 23 in 2026. He had a decent start to the season as he had 7 catches for 75 yards and 1 TD last week against the Bills. Collins props for Week 2 against the Bengals are not currently listed at Fanatics Sportsbook. Entering the season, Collins had a season-long Over/Under receiving yards number of 1,149.5. Collins has gone Over that number just once since entering the NFL in 2021 as he had a 1,297-yard receiving season in 2023. The former Michigan star has been plagued by injury in his pro career, as he missed three games in 2021, missed seven games in 2022, and missed five games in 2024.

Texans odds

The Texans are currently +1900 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl. Only seven teams in the NFL have shorter odds. The Texans had a win total projection of 9.5 entering the season. That number remains the same at Fanatics despite the Week 1 loss to the Bills. The Texans remain a -2.5 home favorite against the Bengals despite Collins’ murky status for the Week 2 affair.

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