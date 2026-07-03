Cincinnati Bengals

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Sam Darnold celebrates winning the Super Bowl in February 2026.
Bets

2026 NFL Schedule Release: Everything We Know So Far

The full 2026 NFL slate will be announced Thursday night, but plenty has already been unveiled.

Matt Burke66 days ago
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Addresses Decision to Live in Bengals Stadium
Sports

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Explains Why He Lived Inside the Bengals’ Stadium

The former Bengals wide receiver revisited his unconventional living setup from his early NFL years and explained the thinking behind it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Ja'Marr Chase Issues Lengthy Apology for Spitting at Jalen Ramsey 'What I Did Was Wrong'
Sports

Ja’Marr Chase Apologizes After Spitting on Jalen Ramsey: ‘What I Did Was Wrong’

'I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Fined $500K, Suspended for Steelers Spitting Incident
Sports

Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Fined $500K — Suspended for Steelers Spitting Incident

This is the second time this season that the NFL has suspended a player for spitting—the first time was against the Eagles' Jalen Carter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo242 days ago
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Facing Suspension for Assaulting Steelers' Jalen Ramsey
Sports

Ja’Marr Chase Could Face Suspension After Alleged Spitting Incident With Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey

The NFL is looking into an incident involving Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers star Jalen Ramsey.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
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Former NFL Pro Bowler Laveranues Coles is Now a Police Officer in Florida
Sports

Former NFL Pro Bowler Laveranues Coles Is Now a Police Officer in Florida

Coles is one of 9 former NFL players who currently carry a badge at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
NFL Star Rudi Johnson's Death by Suicide Captured in Heartbreaking 911 Call
Sports

NFL Star Rudi Johnson’s Final Moments Detailed in Heartbreaking 911 Calls

A 911 call released yesterday reveals the horrifying details of NFL star Rudi Johnson's death by suicide.

Bernadette Giacomazzo288 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Rudi Johnson Dies By Suicide at 45
Sports

Retired NFL Star Rudi Johnson Dead at 45, Cause of Death Under Investigation

Florida authorities confirmed his death this week and are investigating the cause.

Bernadette Giacomazzo297 days ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 7: Chase Brown #30 of the Cincinnati scores a touchdown in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 7, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports

Green Sex Toys Thrown at Multiple NFL Games Following ‘Disturbing’ Trend That Began With WNBA

The object was promptly tossed from the field by a referee, similar to recent WNBA games.

Jaelani Turner-Williams313 days ago
Sports

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Pays Homage To Father By Wearing Montreal Alouettes Jersey

The Montreal Alouettes also advanced to the Grey Cup game this Sunday.

Kyle Parkinson978 days ago
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Joe Mixon warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Sports

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Allegedly Pointed Gun at Woman, Arrest Warrant Issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman late last month.

Jose Martinez1262 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple
Sports

Bengals' Eli Apple Denies Disrespecting Damar Hamlin After Trolling Bills Over Sunday's Win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple landed himself in hot water after appearing to troll Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when Apple's team was victorious.

Brad Callas1271 days ago
Damar Hamlin photo for news story
Sports

Damar Hamlin Has Been Cleared to Play Following Cardiac Arrest (UPDATE)

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital a week after Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Joe Price1286 days ago
Damar Hamlin photo for news story
Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field During Game Against Bengals (UPDATE)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance after collapsing on the field and requiring CPR for several minutes during Monday's game.

Jose Martinez1293 days ago
Terrell Owens
Sports

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS pharmacy in Inglewood, California.

Brad Callas1328 days ago
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