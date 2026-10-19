NBA Rumors: The 5 Best Unsigned Free Agents Available

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were known as the “Splash Brothers” for years.

Steph’s real life “Splash Brother,” Seth, signed with the Warriors around this time last year. The hope was that Seth would be a key bench member of the Dubs.

On December 2, 2025 against OKC, all was right in Curry Land as lil’ bro had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in just 18 minutes.

Two nights later in Philly against the Sixers, things did not go as well. Seth went scoreless on 0-2 shooting in 14 minutes.

He then missed the next 40 games as he battled a sciatic nerve-related injury. The injury rendered Seth incapable of moving for a period of time.

“I don’t know exactly when [the injury] happened,” Curry said. “I couldn’t move at all. It was like a month’s time where I really couldn’t move. I was just lying at home.

“And then just once the pain went away, I was able to rehab and try to get all my movement back, but it’s been tough.”

Seth had some decent showings when he returned in the spring. On March 9, he scored 13 points against Utah, and he had a 12-point outing against the Spurs on April 1.

Possible landing spots: The Warriors remain the most logical landing spot for Seth, given that he’s Steph’s brother and the Golden State organization is still fully committed to making Steph happy. A team like the Rockets might be interested as well, as Houston struggled greatly from beyond the 3-point line last season.