In darkest day, in blackest night—you can count on greedy TV execs not getting superheroes right. Except for when they do, as they did with HBO’s Lanterns, which recently pulled off a strong season finale. During its run, each episode pulled an average of almost 19 million viewers, which obviously means people tapped in so hard that their fingers broke.

Lanterns satisfied many fans and critics by blending the best elements of prestige television with superhero whimsy. It did enough in one season to land in rare air for superhero TV shows. But is it the best? It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of the moment, but Lanterns definitely feels like it’s in the running, especially among entries to the DC universe. Today, we take a look at just where it lands as we rank the top 20 live-action DC shows of all time.