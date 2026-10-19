More colorways of Pharrell’s beloved Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish sneaker are releasing this week.
The latest pair of Pharrell’s Adidas lifestyle sneaker includes the “Red” and “Storm” makeups dropping on Saturday, but unlike previous drops, there doesn’t seem to be a specific theme tied to the actual colorways.
As suggested, the “Red” iteration features a predominantly red color blocking throughout the mesh upper and even has glow-in-the-dark overlay panels on the sides. The “Storm” pair features a dark blue hue on the upper and is paired with green accents on the glow-in-the-dark side panels. Jellyfish branding appears on the tongue and Adidas branding is stamped on the heel. Completing the design is the AdiPrene+ and Torsion System in the midsole.
Readers will be able to cop the “Red” and “Storm” Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorways on Oct. 24 via Confirmed and at select Adidas stockists. The sneakers retail for $300 each.