The latest pair of Pharrell’s Adidas lifestyle sneaker includes the “Red” and “Storm” makeups dropping on Saturday, but unlike previous drops, there doesn’t seem to be a specific theme tied to the actual colorways.

As suggested, the “Red” iteration features a predominantly red color blocking throughout the mesh upper and even has glow-in-the-dark overlay panels on the sides. The “Storm” pair features a dark blue hue on the upper and is paired with green accents on the glow-in-the-dark side panels. Jellyfish branding appears on the tongue and Adidas branding is stamped on the heel. Completing the design is the AdiPrene+ and Torsion System in the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop the “Red” and “Storm” Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorways on Oct. 24 via Confirmed and at select Adidas stockists. The sneakers retail for $300 each.