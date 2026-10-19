Philadelphia Eagles Fans Shaken by Jalen Hurts Blood Clot News

Following the news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be out for the rest of the NFL season after doctors found blood clots in his lungs, fans have questioned why he was cleared to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday (Oct. 11).

In a joint statement from the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, it was confirmed that Hurts received “comprehensive medical evaluations by physician experts” over the last few days.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis,” the statement reads. “The current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis. As well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. … During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.”

He has been placed on blood thinners, which means that he’s unable to participate in any games while receiving treatment.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement continues. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects. We are thinking of Jalen and looking forward to a strong recovery.”