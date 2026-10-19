Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Shaken by Jalen Hurts Blood Clot News

Hurts' agent confirmed that Hurts has been placed on blood thinners and will be out for the remainder of the NFL season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the NFL season after doctors diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs.
  • Hurts is clinically stable with a strong prognosis, but blood-thinner treatment will keep him out of contact activities for at least three months.
  • Fans questioned why doctors cleared Hurts to face the Jaguars in London after an initial calf-clot diagnosis and a hospital stay that reportedly lasted until 4 a.m. on game day.

Following the news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be out for the rest of the NFL season after doctors found blood clots in his lungs, fans have questioned why he was cleared to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday (Oct. 11).

In a joint statement from the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, it was confirmed that Hurts received “comprehensive medical evaluations by physician experts” over the last few days.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis,” the statement reads. “The current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis. As well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. … During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.”

He has been placed on blood thinners, which means that he’s unable to participate in any games while receiving treatment.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement continues. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects. We are thinking of Jalen and looking forward to a strong recovery.”

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, doctors discovered multiple blood clots in Hurts’ lungs and he will undergo treatment for at least three months. Despite his medical status, he was cleared to play in London against the Jaguars on Sunday, even though he was reportedly in the hospital until 4 a.m. that morning and didn’t sleep.

Check out reactions to the news below.

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