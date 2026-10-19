Style

Chase Infiniti, Ana de Armas, and More Wear Custom Louis Vuitton for Academy Museum Gala

Emmy Rossum, Chloé Grace Moretz, Alysa Liu, and Mariana Di Girolamo also opted for custom LV for this weekend's gala.

Chase Infiniti in a strapless black and white striped dress poses in front of a curtain, with dark lipstick and an elegant updo.
Image via Getty/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chase Infiniti, Ana de Armas, Chloé Grace Moretz, and more opted for scene-stealing custom looks from Louis Vuitton for the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

For Infiniti’s black-and-white 3D geometrical bustier and skirt, pictured above, hundreds of hours of work was required for creation and assembly. The Golden Globe-nominated One Battle After Another star also utilized items from La Beauté Louis Vuitto including the LV Ombres in 724 Monogram Dune, the 150 Beige Memento, the LV Crayon in 193 Sépia Panorama, and the LV Rouge in 715 Monogram Infrarouge.

Alysa Liu, Emmy Rossum, and Mariana Di Girolamo were among the stars who also wore custom Louis Vuitton created by the French luxury house’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Infiniti’s appearance at the gala comes as the breakout OBAA star continues to add to her upcoming slate, with the horror film Portrait of God and the drama The Julia Set both confirmed to be on the horizon. Fans can also look forward to another round of The Testaments on Hulu, as a second season was confirmed back in May.

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