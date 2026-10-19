Fans of the 2021 Blindspotting series, rejoice: Seasons 1 and 2 of the Jasmine Cephas Jones-led spin-off of the acclaimed 2018 film are hitting Netflix on Tuesday, October 20, 2026!

The original Blindspotting film, which was written and produced by the film’s stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, black-ish) and Rafael Casal, aimed to bring the city of Oakland, California to life through verse; Jasmine Cephas Jones—a fellow Hamilton castmate who many of you recently saw in HBO’s Lanterns—echoed the Oakland sentiment to Complex back in 2021, calling the series a “love letter to Oakland.”

To celebrate Blindspotting’s arrival to Netflix on October 20, a new trailer for the series has been cooked up. If you’re unfamiliar, or been waiting to rewatch since its premiere on Starz, check this out.