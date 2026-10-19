Pop Culture

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Reflect on 'Blindspotting' Being Added to Netflix

The 2018 series finally hits Netflix on October 20

BLINDSPOTTING TV series
Lionsgate TV

Fans of the 2021 Blindspotting series, rejoice: Seasons 1 and 2 of the Jasmine Cephas Jones-led spin-off of the acclaimed 2018 film are hitting Netflix on Tuesday, October 20, 2026!

The original Blindspotting film, which was written and produced by the film’s stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, black-ish) and Rafael Casal, aimed to bring the city of Oakland, California to life through verse; Jasmine Cephas Jones—a fellow Hamilton castmate who many of you recently saw in HBO’s Lanterns—echoed the Oakland sentiment to Complex back in 2021, calling the series a “love letter to Oakland.”

To celebrate Blindspotting’s arrival to Netflix on October 20, a new trailer for the series has been cooked up. If you’re unfamiliar, or been waiting to rewatch since its premiere on Starz, check this out.

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With the series hitting Netflix on October 20, Diggs and Casal released a statement, saying that Blindspotting “is pure art to us, everything about it is so intentional. We put our heart and soul into making it drenched in Bay Area needle drops, inside jokes, local references, music, dance—you name it.

They also understand the new eyes that will be on the series now that its hitting Netflix. “At its core,” Diggs and Casal continue, “Blindspotting is about how prison also affects the people left behind. Our show didn’t get slept on; most people never knew it existed. But Netflix is the perfect place to discover it for the first time, or come home and visit Ashley and the fam again. It’s so rare that a show like this can get made, and it’s one of a kind—you’ve never seen anything like it. Now’s your chance."

You can catch both seasons of Blindspotting on Netflix starting October 20, 2026!

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