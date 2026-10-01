Kyle Kuzma has had a moderately good NBA career. He made the All-Rookie First Team for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18 after being drafted 27th overall, and was part of an initially promising young LA core. He won the 2020 Bubble Championship alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but was traded to Washington for Russell Westbrook the following offseason when the Lakers decided they wanted all the aging superstars. Kuzma was with the Wizards for three-plus years, putting up consecutive 20+ ppg seasons before being traded to the Bucks at the 2025 deadline. His most famous recent accomplishment was putting up zeros in all five major counting categories in a 2025 playoff game. His Twitter handle on the other hand reads like a Russian novel. Kuzma’s been tweeting for 15 years, close to half his life, and he’s racked up tens of thousands of posts and 1.3M followers. He’s chimed in on everything from the mundane to the inspirational to the political.

Recently, he seems to have entered a red pill phase, with a keen interest in AI, geopolitics, and Muslim politicians. It’s even possible to trace the path of American politics through Kuzma’s tweets. So, What’s Up With Kyle Kuzma’s Twitter Account? An investigation: The Origin



@kylekuzma launched on Sunday, March 26, 2011. Kuzma was just 15 years old at the time, and apparently watching the NCAA West Region Final, where UConn freshman Shabazz Napier came off the bench to notch 10 points in 30 minutes. Still just a high school freshman, Kuzma’s first tweets would preview some themes that have featured in his handle ever since: a rabid sports fandom (including lamenting the Melo era Knicks’ inconsistencies), concern for his hometown of Flint, Michigan, and ambition for basketball success. Early Interest in Politics



Before he could even vote, Kuzma was offering political commentary. Like a lot of 17-year-olds, he was a fan of Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election. He’d repeat his endorsement of Obama in 2016 (even calling for a violation of the 22nd Amendment), but—spoiler alert—he wouldn’t be as supportive of Obama’s VP in 2024.

On His Grind

By the time he graduated high school, Kuzma had scholarship offers to play at UConn, Iowa State, Tennessee, and Missouri, but he wasn’t on the national recruiting radar after his junior year at Bentley High School in Flint. That’s when he sent out video of his game tapes to prep coaches and eventually caught the eye of Vin Sparacio at Rise Academy in Philadelphia. Kuzma moved away from home to play his senior year 600 miles away, and seemingly marked the occasion with a tweet announcing his impending departure. Social media is filled with affirmations of sacrifice, a lot of which seem cliched and trite; this one comes across as poignant, all the more so because the dream came true. But Speaking of Cliches…

There’s no hard data to back this up, but it seems likely that the vast majority of tweets ever posted to the platform are hot takes on mundane topics that no one really asked for. Kuzma is no exception to this phenomenon.

Sports Fandom

There’s a whole section of hot takes on mundane topics that no one really asked for devoted to sports commentary, and Kuz has contributed prodigiously to this catalog over the years as well. Reaction to the 2016 Election

Kuz had dabbled in politics prior to the 2016 election, but Donald Trump’s first electoral win seems to have accelerated his political musings. There’s a lot to unpack in this tweet trifecta that would become fixations for him later: geopolitics and America’s role in the world; conspiracy theories; and identity politics. Stay Woke?

After the 2016 election, Kuz got steadily more political. He first comments on protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Thanksgiving of that year. By January, he seems to be an early adherent to Trump’s claims that the investigation into his campaign’s (eventually well documented) contacts with Russia were a witch hunt and a hoax. By the end of 2019, Kuz is well established in the NBA, but still tweeting like a Bernie Bro. Holding the NFL to Account

Like a lot of commentators, Kuz was quick to point out the empty nature in the pledges of solidarity many sports organizations made during the George Floyd protests of 2000. He also pinpointed the specific hypocrisy of the San Francisco 49ers who, like seemingly every other account, made a #BlackoutTuesday post despite being the last team that Colin Kaepernick played for before being blackballed from the NFL. Red Pill Popping in the 2024 Election

Kuzma’s recent interest in politics dates back to the summer of 2024, when he joined bros of all stripes (see: Rogan, Joe) in dabbling in MAGA adjacent commentary. Biden old, RFK cool, Vance weird.

Summer 2026

Between July 2025 and May 2026 Kuzma appears to have been in a self-imposed Twitter jail, tweeting only once in 10 months, but he came back firing this past spring. He started by going in hard on tech speculation before posting what seems like a very ill-conceived bet on Spencer Pratt to win the mayoralty in LA. He also announced an investment in Kalshi.

Then there’s this piece of long-form social media analysis, a breakdown of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement: