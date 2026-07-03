Colin Kaepernick

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Colin Kaepernick Announces New Memoir, 'The Perilous Fight,' to Drop in September
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Announces New Memoir ‘The Perilous Fight’ 10 Years After Protest

From the locker room to his national anthem protest, Kaepernick’s memoir looks back at the years leading up to the moment that changed his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Offloads NYC Penthouse for $2.8M
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Sells NYC Penthouse for $2.8 Million

Colin Kaepernick sold his Tribeca condo for roughly $2.8 million, closing below the price he paid after purchasing the property in 2016.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Split image: On the left, a man with an afro and beard; on the right, another man with short hair and a beard in a suit.
Life

Colin Kaepernick Paying for Independent Autopsy in Death of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree

Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree on the Delta State University campus. His death was ruled a suicide.

Joe Price302 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree Spike Lee attends Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Colin Kaepernick attends Raising Cane's after Met Gala lounge at Casa Cipriani on May 06, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Spike Lee on His Planned Colin Kaepernick Documentary Falling Apart: ‘I Gotta Keep It Moving’

The filmmaker says he "moved on" after the project "fell apart" last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams332 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick Married Wife Nessa Diab 'Years Ago,' She Reveals
Pop Culture

Colin Kaepernick Secretly Married Nessa Diab 'Years Ago'

'I’m not Colin’s girlfriend or roommate or whatever — I’m his wife,' she previously said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo345 days ago
Colin Kaepernick smiling
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Is 'Still Training, Still Pushing' for Another NFL Shot: 'Got to Get One of These Team Owners to Open Up'

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 NFL season, when he knelt for the national anthem before each game.

Trey Alston703 days ago
Music

Charlamagne Slams Kaepernick's 'Pitiful' Letter to Jets Shared by J. Cole, Says 'Somebody Else Speaking for Him' Is 'Wack'

The ex-NFL quarterback wrote an in-depth letter to the New York Jets asking to join the team, which desperately needs help with the position.

Mark Elibert1024 days ago
Sports

J. Cole Spotlights Colin Kaepernick’s Work Ethic by Sharing Letter Where Kaep Asks to Join Jets’ Practice Squad

Kaepernick’s letter to New York Jets GM Joe Douglas arrives weeks after the team lost its starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a season-ending injury. Cole wanted to highlight "how hard [Kaep] works and how much he still wants to play."

Brad Callas1025 days ago
ABC News Studios hosts a screening event of Killing County with Colin Kaepernick
Life

Colin Kaepernick Paying for Autopsy of Man Who Died After Allegedly Being ‘Eaten Alive' by Bed Bugs in Jail

Former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick is paying for the autopsy of a man who died in an Atlanta jail under mysterious circumstances.

Joe Price1185 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick and family for news
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Recalls Getting Cornrows and Adoptive Mother Saying ‘You Look Like a Little Thug’

“I know my parents love me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” said Kaep, who just published a new book about his teen years.

taramhdvn1226 days ago
Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Scheduled to Work Out With the Las Vegas Raiders

After not playing in the NFL since 2016, quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Jordan Rose1515 days ago
antonio brown rips colin kaepernick
Sports

Antonio Brown Calls Colin Kaepernick ‘Trash,’ Says 'We Don’t See Him in the Hood'

During an appearance on the 'Cigar Talk' podcast, Antonio Brown shared his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick's ongoing attempt at an NFL comeback.

Brad Callas1534 days ago
Warren Moon on red carpet for NFL event
Sports

Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon on Why NFL Owners Won't Give Colin Kaepernick Another Shot

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former quarterback Warren Moon explained why he doubts NFL owners are willing to give Colin Kaepernick another shot.

Brad Callas1582 days ago
colin kaepernick tyler lockett workout video
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Shares Full Workout Video With Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett

The former NFL quarterback and current activist showed off some of his skills via a video from a workout he had with wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Brenton Blanchet1586 days ago
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