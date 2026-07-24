Zack Bia

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Two people in eclectic outfits standing in a room, one in a fur-collared jacket and animal print pants, the other in camo pants and a cap
Music

Zack Bia Connects With Teezo Touchdown on "Damn!"

The single arrives as Bia continues on Drake and J. Cole's It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour.

Joshua Espinoza863 days ago
Music

ComplexCon 2023 Day 1 Recap: Funny Marco, Zack Bia, Lil Yachty, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, and More

Day 1 of ComplexCon 2023 featured appearances from Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Funny Marco, Zack Bia, and many more.

Abel Shifferaw980 days ago
cudi poses for photo
Music

ComplexCon 2023 Live Performances to Include Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, and More

ComplexCon is back in Long Beach next month with artistic director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET.

Trace William Cowen1010 days ago
Music

Zack Bia's Flight Plan

Zack Bia’s debut project ‘Learn to Fly’ begins a new chapter for the DJ and record executive. Finding himself at the center of the music world, he explains what's next.

Eric Skelton1068 days ago
Zack Bia Connects With Lil Yachty on New Track One of Those Days
Music

Lil Yachty and 347aidan Join Zack Bia in Video for New Track “One of Those Days”

Following last month's "Hardcore" single and video, Zack Bia continues his expansion as a producer with a new track featuring Lil Yachty and 347aidan.

Trace William Cowen1249 days ago
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Music

The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloë, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloe, Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1275 days ago
Zack Bia artwork for new Don Toliver track
Music

Zack Bia Makes Producer Debut With New Don Toliver Collab "Hardcore"

Zack Bia is in full-blown expansion mode with the release of his new song "Hardcore," which marks his debut as a producer and features Don Toliver.

Trace William Cowen1276 days ago
How Yeat Helped the Minions Go Viral
Music

How Yeat Helped the Minions Go Viral

How did Yeat end up in the middle of a viral Minions trend that took over movie theaters? Cole Bennett and Zack Bia tell the story behind "Rich Minion."

Eric Skelton1479 days ago
Zack Bia posing for his Complex interview
Music

The Real Zack Bia

Zack Bia became one of LA’s most important dot connectors. Now he's focused on one thing: building the coolest record label in the world, Field Trip Recordings.

Eric Skelton1622 days ago
HVN "Marine" Cover Art
Music

HVN Releases New Track and Video "Marine"

After being featured on Don Toliver's latest album 'Life of a Don,' Houston-based rapper HVN has dropped "Marine" which also arrives with a record deal.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1732 days ago
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Music

Zack Bia Shares "Summer Through My Eyes (VMD Vol. 1)"

Multi-hyphenate Zack Bia, who hosted one of the biggest Instagram Live parties of 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown, has shared a new video chronicling his summer.

Joe Price1766 days ago
zack bia ig live
Music

How Zack Bia’s IG Live Became the Quarantine's Coolest Party

From premiering Drake's "Toosie Slide" to regularly seeing Virgil Abloh and Bella Hadid in the comments, Bia's DJ sets are like a virtual A-list club.

Ehmer Asim2293 days ago

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