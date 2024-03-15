Zack Bia Connects With Teezo Touchdown on "Damn!"

Zack Bia is closing the week with new music.
Amid his busy touring schedule, the DJ/record executive returned Thursday night with “Damn!”—an infectious house single featuring Teezo Touchdown. Bia began hyping the song on his socials last week, sharing a few song snippets and behind-the-scenes looks at its accompanying video.
“Goddamn, don’t act like you ain’t lookin’ when you are/I won’t pretend, tell you I’ve been watching you from afar,” Teezo says on the track. “You are a 10 and I wanna be wherever you are/Goddamn, don’t act like you ain’t lookin’ when you are.”
The visual, which will premiere at noon ET on Friday, was directed by Bia’s little brother, Elan Bia, and will feature cameos by the siblings’ close friends and collaborators, including Cole Bennett and Kerwin Frost.
You can stream “Damn!” now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
The single arrives as Bia continues the second leg of the It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour with J. Cole and Drake. Drizzy previously worked with Teezo on “Amen” and "7969 Santa" on his eighth album For All the Dogs. The OVO boss praised Teezo in August after hearing the Texas rapper’s debut album How Do You Sleep at Night?
“Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members,” Drake captioned the carousel, “but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies.”