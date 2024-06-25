The Sneakers That Debuted During Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025
From Comme des Garçon's latest Nikes to ASAP Rocky's Pumas, here are the sneakers that made their debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's SS25.
Paris Fashion Week has become a perfect destination for brands to unveil their latest sneaker collaborations to the world. Whether a new pair makes its way down the runway or is released at a special pop-up for the first time, there is certainly no shortage of new sneakers in Paris to get excited about.
This season, that included bright pink Nikes from Comme des Garçons, distressed Pumas from ASAP Rocky, fresh flavors from Jae Tips and Saucony, a colorful collab from NIGO's highly-anticipated Nike collaboration, sequined Sambas from Wales Bonner, and many more.
Get a closer look at the sneakers debuted during Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025 below.
