The Sneakers That Debuted During Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025

From Comme des Garçon's latest Nikes to ASAP Rocky's Pumas, here are the sneakers that made their debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's SS25.

Jun 25, 2024

Paris Fashion Week has become a perfect destination for brands to unveil their latest sneaker collaborations to the world. Whether a new pair makes its way down the runway or is released at a special pop-up for the first time, there is certainly no shortage of new sneakers in Paris to get excited about. 


This season, that included bright pink Nikes from Comme des Garçons, distressed Pumas from ASAP Rocky, fresh flavors from Jae Tips and Saucony, a colorful collab from NIGO's highly-anticipated Nike collaboration, sequined Sambas from Wales Bonner, and many more. 


Get a closer look at the sneakers debuted during Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025 below.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Sense 96 SP

Kids of Immigrants x Nike Air Max SNDR

The Air Max Sunder is barely even back yet—this year’s retro doesn’t arrive until July—and we’re already getting a taste at how Nike will be flipping and bouncing the silhouette. The brand will do that here with the help of Kids of Immigrants, a brand that’s been linked with Nike for a few years but never had its own proper collab before. The KOI Sunders rework the upper completely, pushing this project beyond a mere color change.

Basketcase x New Balance 1906R

Los Angeles' Basketcase is the latest brand to put its spin on the popular New Balance 1906R. A super limited number of pairs released at the brand's Paris showroom. Basketcase took a deconstructed approach to the 1906R with leather paneling that extended past the silhouette's usual overlays and fabric usually reserved for the "N" logo hanging off the side panels. The final touch was a silver bracelet that hung from the heel complete with Basketcase logo charms. We'll be patiently waiting for the wider launch expected at a later date to score our pair. 

ASAP Rocky x Puma Inhale OG

ASAP Rocky's debut runway presentation, "American Sabotage," was one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. With so many eyes on the show, you knew we were going to get a look at some new pairs from the Rocky's Puma partnership. A pre-weathered pair of the OG Inhale in white and red was the highlight. The retro runner from 2000 also appeared in black/neon green and white/black varieties. Rocky's work with Puma appears poised for a strong future. 

Junya Watanabe x New Balance Minimus UX200L

Back in January 2024, Junya Watanabe became the talk of Paris Fashion Week when it unveiled two pairs of loafers with a New Balanace 1906R sole. These pairs aren't nearly as exciting, but we did see the legendary Japanese designer rekindle his relationship with New Balance for some new sneakers. This time, the canvas of choice isn't one of the iconic runners from the New Balance archive. The duo connected on two pairs of a modern training sneaker, the Minimus UX200L. There isn't a ton to say here. White and black tonal colorways feature Junya Watanabe tongue tags, the only real indicator that these are anything besides a GR gym shoe.

There were also chunky black and white pairs in collaboration with Oakley Factory Team. They featured mesh uppers, a cage overlay that looked like multiple Oakely "O" logos, and a sat atop chunky soles. If you prefer more toned-down footwear, Junya Watanabe has got you covered.

Jae Tips x Saucony

Jae Tips and Saucony are back again. This time the New York designer popped out to debut his fourth, fifth, and sixth projects with the brand. Center stage was his work on the Saucony Matrix. The shoe is originally from 2000, but it’s not a mesh runner like many of the sneakers we've seen brough back from that time period. Instead, it’s a bit closer to a trail sneaker. Jae Tips dresses it up in his signature multicolored palettes. There’s also a tan and pink version of his ProGrid Omni 9 and a Grid 6000 with a throwback sole on it. Jae Tips fans will have no shortage of sneakers to look forward to in the coming months. 

NIGO x Nike Air Force 3

After previously being seen wearing an earth-toned “Escape”-style colorway of the Nike Air Force 3, Nigo finally took the wraps off his own variation of his first Nike collab. The Bape founder and current artistic director at Kenzo debuted the sneaker during his final walk at Kenzo’s latest runway show. The colorway is rumored to be inspired by TV shows from his childhood. Complex first reported news of the partnership between Nigo and Nike back in April, but this is our first glimpse of the actual footwear.

Asics

ASICS has a lot going on right now. You see 1130s and Kayano 14s all over the streets. The brand is also cooking up some great limited-edition sneaker collaborations right now. It continued that trend at Paris Fashion Week. It was interesting to see, too, because it was a broad spectrum of collaborators. There was NFL players Stefon and Trevon Diggs, influencer Zack Bia, Australian sneaker boutique Up There, Tokyo label Doublet, menswear brand 8on8, and womenswear designer Cecilie Bahnsen.

The Diggs brothers and 8on8 helped launch the Nimbus 10.1, a new sneaker with a Kayano 14 midsole on it. Bia previewed his second collaboration on the Kayano 14 with his record label Field Trip Recordings in green and blue. Up There continued its work with ASICS as it rolled out the Gel Terrain in shades of pink and grey. Bahnsen flipped the Gel-Quantum 360 VII with straps to resemble a pair of mary janes. Doublet's Gel-Kayano 20s are meant to look like cardboard shoe boxes. Each pair was able to totally flex the collaborator's creativity. That's what collaborations should be. Kudos to Asics for letting its partners all shine in their own ways.

Sacai x Nike Zegamadome

The light shining on the Sacai x Nike partnership has dimmed since the massively popular LD Waffles debuted in 2019. But the collaborations have remained consistent nonetheless. The latest hybrid sneaker from Sacai and Nike to debut on the runway is dubbed the Zegamadome, a low-top trail shoe that fuses elements of the Lava High, Son of Lava Dome, and Zegama. Some of Sacai's signature elements like overlapping Swooshes and co-branded tongue logos also make an appearance here. While we don't think these will make quite the splash as some of the previous collabs, they do lean into the current outdoorsy aesthetic that has helped popularize brands like Hoka and Salomon. That could bode well for them when they finally hit retailers in 2025.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba

Just when you thought the Samba trend had no more legs, Wales Bonner sends these things down the runway. The designer's latest take on the retro soccer shoe is covered in shimmering silver sequins. The disco ball-esque appearance is offset by brown hits on the laces, tongue, and heel panel. With metallic silver leather and leopard print suede being some of the material choices on past Wales Bonner Sambas, we should have expected another unorthodox approach. Who knew that we'd be treated to arguably the most eye-catching pair yet?

Sambas were not the only new Adidas we saw hit the Wales Bonner runway in Paris. The designer also showcased a a deconstructed high-top Superstar dressed in caramel suede and simplistic Country Lows done up in tonal leather and suede.

Pharrell x Adidas Superstar

Pharrell might be deep into his work as creative director for Louis Vuitton Men’s, but as promised when he took that position, his projects with Adidas are continuing. The latest collection is a three-shoe pack focused on the Superstar. The three variations, the 72, 82, 92, are inspired by the evolution of style across those decades. The 82 is the most familiar version, taking the shape of the most commonly known Superstar silhouette. The 72 goes low profile, with a more vintage style look and thin sole. Where things really get interesting, however, is the 92, aka the “Double Wide.” This chunky take on the Superstar featured exaggerated proportions derived from snowboarding boots.

Auralee x New Balance 475

Satoshi Nakamoto x OTW By Vans Old Skool

OTW by Vans, the more premium sub-label of the heritage skate brand, is working with luxury streetwear brand Satoshi Nakamoto once again. Previewed at the Vans showroom in Paris, the Old Skool features an olive green canvas upper, black overlays, and pre-aged midsoles. Its elevated by pearls and beads decorating the toe box, heel, jazz stripe, and tongue. Very on trend. "Satoshi Nakamoto" stitched in red on the tongue and repeated across the laces act as final touches. These will reportedly be very limited, but expect them to hit stores before the end of 2024. 

Hed Mayner x Reebok

You should be paying attention to menswear designer Hed Mayner for more than just its sneaker collabs. But those are pretty good too. The namesake label debuted its latest work with Reebok during its Spring/Summer 2025 presentation in Paris. Hed Mayner played with two silhouettes from the Reebok archive. The first was the Blacktop basketball sneaker from the '90s that was given cross-training design cues like a forefoot strap and wide sole. There was also a Classic Leather that looked that it has been flipped inside-out to reveal spongey foam padding. 

