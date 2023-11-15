ComplexCon is returning to Long Beach on Nov. 18 and 19, and we have a lot of exciting music planned this year.

If you’ve ever been to ComplexCon, you know there are always surprises. We’ve seen artists like ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Gunna pop up out of nowhere and walk the floor with fans, and there’s a long list of special guest performers over the years.



As always, you can expect the unexpected this year. And now that we’re less than a week away from this year’s event, we can fill you in on some of the performances we have planned. From Kid Cudi to Lyrical Lemonade to Luh Tyler, there’s a lot to look forward to this year. Here’s a guide to the music this year in Long Beach, California (and for even more information and ticket details, you can check out the ComplexCon site here ).