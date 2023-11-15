ComplexCon is returning to Long Beach on Nov. 18 and 19, and we have a lot of exciting music planned this year.
If you’ve ever been to ComplexCon, you know there are always surprises. We’ve seen artists like ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Gunna pop up out of nowhere and walk the floor with fans, and there’s a long list of special guest performers over the years.
As always, you can expect the unexpected this year. And now that we’re less than a week away from this year’s event, we can fill you in on some of the performances we have planned. From Kid Cudi to Lyrical Lemonade to Luh Tyler, there’s a lot to look forward to this year. Here’s a guide to the music this year in Long Beach, California (and for even more information and ticket details, you can check out the ComplexCon site here).
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi is responsible for some of ComplexCon’s most special moments of all time, from his triumphant return to the stage at ComplexCon 2016 to his unforgettable headlining set in 2019, where he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Man On The Moon with surprise guests like Pusha-T and Timothée Chalamet. This year, as he gets ready to release his next album INSANO, Cudi will give us a peek into his latest era as he rocks the ComplexCon stage for a third time.
Lyrical Lemonade
Cole Bennett built an empire at Lyrical Lemonade, directing many of this generation’s most iconic music videos, but he’s always had ambitions to evolve and try new things. Right now, he’s putting finishing touches on the first-ever Lyrical Lemonade album, which features the likes of Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Cordae, Lil Tracy, Corbin, and Black Kray, and he plans on bringing the full LL experience to life on the ComplexCon stage. We’ll keep things discreet for now, but expect DJ sets from the likes of F1lthy, BlaccMass, ZacFTP, and Gloup Jake, and exciting surprises from the Lyrical Lemonade universe as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the brand.
Zack Bia and friends with Field Trip Recordings
Whether Zack Bia is DJ’ing a club in Paris, opening up for Drake on tour, or signing stars like Yeat to his label Field Trip Recordings, he always finds himself at the center of the music universe. If you saw him play ComplexCon a few years ago, you know his DJ sets blend a mix of nostalgic anthems and current hits from all genres. He’ll be bringing the party back to Long Beach this year with a full day of music (and a few friends). Lil Yachty, Luka Sabbat, SoFaygo, DJ Scheme, Favela Worldwide, Killthemessenger, and Quinn Blake are among the performers who will grace the stage. Fresh from releasing his debut project Learn To Fly, Bia has a lot of great new music to play (and maybe some special surprises). For a peek into Bia’s world, make sure to check out the first episode of his new series on Complex, One of Those Days.
Luh Tyler
There’s a reason Complex named Luh Tyler one of the most exciting new rappers to watch at the beginning of the year. The 17-year-old Florida rapper has been repeatedly described as “the coolest teenager in rap,” and it’s easy to see why. With an effortless flow, he nonchalantly rattles off head-spinning rhymes on songs like “Back Flippin” and “First Show,” making him one of the hottest breakouts in rap right now. His natural confidence will lend itself well to the ComplexCon stage this year, where he’ll play an array of hits from his excellent debut tape My Vision and more.
Kerwin Frost
If you were lucky enough to make it inside Kerwin’s Kingdom at ComplexCon 2021, you're aware that Kerwin Frost knows how to have a good time. This year, the Spaghetti Boys founding member will take the stage for a DJ set full of surprises, and if you’ve ever seen Kerwin behind the decks, you know he’ll bring wild energy and an eclectic mix of sounds. You won’t want to miss this one.
Kalan.FrFr
ComplexCon wouldn’t be complete without some breezy sounds from a SoCal artist, so we had to call on Los Angeles rapper Kalan.FrFr to help set the right tone for the weekend. The Roc Nation artist has an exciting bag of tricks to pull from, ranging from the new Tyga-assisted hit “Butterfly Coupe” to older jams like “Scoring.” Kick back, grab a drink, and enjoy Kalan’s carefree style on the ComplexCon floor.