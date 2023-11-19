ComplexCon 2023 Day 1 Recap: Funny Marco, Zack Bia, Lil Yachty, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, and More

ComplexCon 2023 is in full swing at the Long Beach Convention Center. The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, November 18, and will continue on Sunday. If you're late to the party, you can still cop tickets by heading this way to catch Kid Cudi's headlining performances as well as check out all of the shopping, food from the First We Feast Lagoon, activations, and more.
Day 1 saw drops from brands like Denim Tears, DJ sets from Zack Bia and Lil Yachty, insightful panels, surprise guests, and much more. If you missed the action, we broke down some of the highlights from the jam-packed day below.
Kid Cudi stops by
Cudi, who will be performing at ComplexCon on Sunday night, dropped by a day early to check out the space and drop into some booths.
Lil Yachty plays 2 unreleased songs
Lil Yachty got on the 1s and 2s for a DJ set and blessed fans by playing some unreleased music.
Zack Bia brings out YG, Don Toliver, and more during his DJ set
Zack Bia brought out his friends Don Toliver, YG, and OhGeesy during his set on Saturday. Check out some of the moments below.
Sneaker Drops
Day 1 featured Jae Tips' collab with Saucony, The Marathon Clothing's "Triple Whites" Puma collab, Asics from Gallery Dept., Vandy the Pink's Clarks Wallabee Burger, and more.
CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET x Denim Tears x Levi's drop
ComplexCon 2023's artistic director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET's much anticipated Levi's collab with Denim Tears debuted on Saturday.
There was also of course more from CACTUS.
Netflix Rebel Moon activation
Zack Synder's upcoming movie Rebel Moon, which will land on Netflix starting December 22, 2023, treated ComplexCon attendees to an immersive experience. The movie stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins. In addition to being available to stream on Netflix, the film will be in theaters on Dec. 15. Get a look at the activation below.
ComplexCon(Versations) featuring Funny Marco, IDK, Bobby Hundreds, Kerwin Frost, and more
The panels at Day 1 of this year's ComplexCon ranged from the thought-provoking to hilarious. 360 host Speedy chopped it up with Funny Marco, there was a panel looking at the legacy and future of Oakley, and a conversation between IDK and Bimma Williams.
Stay tuned for Day 2 of ComplexCon 2023.