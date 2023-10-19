ComplexCon 2023 Live Performances to Include Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, and More

ComplexCon attendees, take note. The 2023 edition of the annual Long Beach experience has now made its first music announcement, complete with word that Kid Cudi will be performing.

The lineup of live performances hosted by ComplexCon artistic director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET includes Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, Zack Bia, Kerwin Frost, Luh Tyler, Kalan.FrFr, and more.

This year, ComplexCon returns to Long Beach for a two-day run starting Nov. 18. As previously announced, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET has been enlisted to serve as artistic director of the 2023 version of the event, a role which sees them designing the "aesthetic experience" while also contributing exclusive merch and highlighting select rising brands.