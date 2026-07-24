Zac Efron

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Zac Efron's Name Used by Alon Alexander to Lure Teen Victims in Predator Ring
Pop Culture

Court Testimony Claims Zac Efron’s Name Was Used to Lure Victims

The Alexander brothers, once prominent in New York and Miami real estate and nightlife circles, are facing federal charges for alleged sex crimes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Zac Efron accept Best On-Screen Duo for 'Neighbors' onstage during The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says Zac Efron Had a 'Dislocated Thumb' After Crotch-Grab 'Neighbors' Scene

The actor said Efron struck his groin cup at the "wrong angle" in the memorable scene.

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan486 days ago
Zac Efron, in a checked suit, stands in front of a backdrop that reads "A Family Affair" with Netflix branding
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Posts Topless Workout Pic After Reported Swimming Incident, Says He’s 'Happy and Healthy' (UPDATE)

Details regarding the incident were initially scarce, but Efron was reportedly hospitalized for a brief period.

Joe Price720 days ago
Zac Efron at a public event, wearing a checkered blazer and a black shirt, smiling in front of a backdrop with large text
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Hospitalized After Swimming Incident in Ibiza

Efron's team hasn't revealed what caused his incident in the pool.

Mark Elibert721 days ago
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A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago
Zac Efron attends the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" European premiere
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Addresses Speculation He Had Plastic Surgery on His Jaw

Zac Efron addressed speculation about a shift in his appearance in recent years, explaining that it stems from when he shattered his jaw in 2013.

Joe Price1416 days ago
Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King."
Music

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and More Participate in 'Disney Family Singalong'

"Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise," Beyoncé said during her appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jose Martinez2291 days ago
Zac Efron
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Reportedly Hospitalized After Contracting 'Life-Threatening' Illness (UPDATE)

The 32-year-old became sick from a bacterial infection before Christmas and was flown to a private hospital in Brisbane, Australia.

Philip Lewis2400 days ago
bundy
Pop Culture

Ted Bundy Biopic Star Lily Collins Believes Spirits of Killer’s Victims Reached Out to Her

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' is now available on Netflix and stars Zac Efron as the since-executed serial killer.

Trace William Cowen2641 days ago
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Zefron
Pop Culture

Netflix Follows Ted Bundy Docuseries by Buying Zac Efron-Starring Biopic for $9 Million

Netflix has purchased the Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy biopic 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' for $9 million, potentially for a theatrical release.

Gavin Evans2728 days ago
Zac Efron
Pop Culture

Here’s What Critics Think of Zac Efron’s Depiction of Ted Bundy

Here are the early impressions from critics who saw Zac Efron star as Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' at Sundance over the weekend.

Gavin Evans2735 days ago
Zac Efron
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Gets Dark in First Trailer for Upcoming Ted Bundy Biopic

The film is set to premiere at Sundance later this week.

Joe Price2738 days ago

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