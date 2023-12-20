Zac Efron Will Always be Troy Bolton, Even to the Cast of ‘The Iron Claw’

When the first pictures from the set of The Iron Claw graced our timelines, the Internet had a lot to say about Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s new looks.

Why did Efron, White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson all suddenly look like beefed-up versions of Lord Farquaad? What was up with the hair? The muscles? Who exactly were these guys playing? And what even is this film about? Based on the true story of the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of one family’s wrestling dynasty as they climb toward colossal success in the ‘80s and battle demons both in the ring and outside of it.

Anyone familiar with the Von Erichs’ story will know that The Iron Claw is a tragedy on all ends. As much as the film invites us into the electricity of the ring, with exhilarating fight sequences to boot, it also lulls us into the quiet rooms of a family trying to heal itself in the face of unimaginable pain. If you’re walking into The Iron Claw expecting a fun fight watch, rewrite your expectations entirely because the film will have you bawling at your seat by its end.

Efron is an absolute scene stealer, giving the performance of his career. White and Dickinson hold their own force and continue to prove themselves as Hollywood’s next acting auteurs. And Simons has an enviable debut, breaking through in his first major role and triumphing in every scene he’s in. The four actors are brothers onscreen and off it, going through a transformative training process together to become the Von Erichs and tell their story with the humility and grace it deserves.

“I think the rise and fall nature of [wrestling] is the story that people really connect to, especially when it is about how someone survives and pulls through it, which is what [The Iron Claw] is,” says director Sean Durkin on the film’s true message. Complex caught up with the main cast of The Iron Claw and Durkin to talk wrestling, the film’s true takeaway, and the ghost of Troy Bolton making it onto the set.