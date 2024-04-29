Security Guard Shot Multiple Times Outside House Linked to Cash XO in Potential Home Invasion Attempt

A security guard was shot outside a home in the Encino area linked to Amir Esmailian, more widely known as Cash XO or, simply, Cash.
While the investigation into the shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time on Monday, remains ongoing, a report from KTTV notes that officials are looking into the possibility of this being an attempted home invasion. Police first received several 911 calls of a shooting in the area, including one from the guard. In that call, the guard, whose name was not included in initial reports, said that three men in hoodies and masks had fled.
The 37-year-old guard was ultimately taken to a hospital; though said to have been in critical condition following the shooting, Monday’s reports stated that he was expected to survive his injuries.
KTLA adds that police at the scene of the shooting stated that Cash was at the residence at the time. However, he has not spoken publicly about the incident, at least not as of this writing. As for the house, it’s reported to be on the market for around $12 million.
When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, an LAPD rep offered the following preliminary info:
The victim (M/B/37 years) was inside a guard shack when he heard several gunshots and discovered he had been struck. The suspects (3 M/NFD) fled from the location. LAFD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Cash, who co-manages The Weeknd and is one of the founders of XO, gave what was then his first in-depth interview to Chris Martins for Complex back in 2017. Looking back on his multi-role journey alongside Abel and company, Cash pointed to the truly collaborative nature of the larger XO team.
"We never operate off titles. I live, breathe, sleep, eat, shit XO," Cash said at the time.
Fans will note that Cash also has writing credits on songs by Travis Scott, Nav, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.