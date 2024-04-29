Security Guard Shot Multiple Times Outside House Linked to Cash XO in Potential Home Invasion Attempt

The 37-year-old guard was ultimately taken to a hospital; though said to have been in critical condition following the shooting, Monday’s reports stated that he was expected to survive his injuries.

KTLA adds that police at the scene of the shooting stated that Cash was at the residence at the time. However, he has not spoken publicly about the incident, at least not as of this writing. As for the house, it’s reported to be on the market for around $12 million.

When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, an LAPD rep offered the following preliminary info:

The victim (M/B/37 years) was inside a guard shack when he heard several gunshots and discovered he had been struck. The suspects (3 M/NFD) fled from the location. LAFD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Cash, who co-manages The Weeknd and is one of the founders of XO, gave what was then his first in-depth interview to Chris Martins for Complex back in 2017. Looking back on his multi-role journey alongside Abel and company, Cash pointed to the truly collaborative nature of the larger XO team.

"We never operate off titles. I live, breathe, sleep, eat, shit XO," Cash said at the time.

Fans will note that Cash also has writing credits on songs by Travis Scott, Nav, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.