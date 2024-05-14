Nav Confirms Imminent Release of New Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale,' Shares Trailer

Nav has parlayed a lightning strike into a new album, out later this year.
Tuesday, the XO artist rolled out an Evan Larsen-directed trailer for On My Way 2 Rexdale, due this summer. As seen in the clip, the latest from Nav, who last released his Demons Protected by Angels album in 2022, sees him being struck by inspiration that’s ultimately given a name by recent We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You chart-topper Future.
The trailer shows Future discussing the title and its underlying concept; for those unfamiliar, Rexdale is a neighborhood in the Toronto area and namely one with a deeply personal connection to Nav.
Last month, the five-time Juno nominee was among the artists assembled for the 2024 edition of Coachella in Indio. During his set, Nav previewed new music and announced that he would soon be dropping something carrying the Rexdale title, though he didn't clarify at the time whether this would be a new album or a single.
"Baller," Nav's most recent single, arrived back in November alongside a Carters Vision-directed video. Revisit that below.