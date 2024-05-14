Nav Confirms Imminent Release of New Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale,' Shares Trailer

Nav has parlayed a lightning strike into a new album, out later this year.

Tuesday, the XO artist rolled out an Evan Larsen-directed trailer for On My Way 2 Rexdale, due this summer. As seen in the clip, the latest from Nav, who last released his Demons Protected by Angels album in 2022, sees him being struck by inspiration that’s ultimately given a name by recent We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You chart-topper Future.

The trailer shows Future discussing the title and its underlying concept; for those unfamiliar, Rexdale is a neighborhood in the Toronto area and namely one with a deeply personal connection to Nav.