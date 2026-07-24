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Gunna’s Company Sues Promoters Over $750,000 X Games Deal, Claims Nonpayment
The rapper's team says the promoter may be fictions after checking records in multiple states. The X Games are not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Snowboarder Scotty James Now Ties Shaun White for Most X Games Gold Medals
The 31-year-old Australian snowboarder and four-time Olympian has tied White's record.
Zeb Powell Talks Jordan Collab, Training at Stratton, and Diversifying Snowboarding | Snapshot
The North Carolina native took to the UK to prove once again that he's the “Coldest in the Game.”
Kai Cenat Reacts to Tony Hawk Landing a Backflip During Mafiathon 3
The 57-year-old skateboard legend dedicated the surprising front flip to Kai.
How Prada Helped Sean MacCormac Make Skysurfing History in San Francisco
Sean MacCormac just made history in San Francisco.
Motocross Star Jayden 'Jayo' Archer Dead at 27 After Crashing During Triple Backflip Attempt
Archer's death was confirmed in a statement issued by sports media brand Nitro Circus, who frequently collaborated with him during his career.
Pro Skatebaorder Manny Santiago is Obsessed With His "Side Chick"
Pro skater Manny Santiago is obsessed with boxing and delves into the sport on his go90 series Obsessed.
Pro Skater Paul Rodriguez Gets Uncomfortable in Latest 'Here's The Rub' Episode
Professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez shows off his skills on go90's new sports comedy-slash-talk show 'Here's the Rub.'
Death-Defying Stunts and Lots of Flames; Nitro Circus is Coming To Town
Where else are you going to see a man do a 360 front flip on wheelchair?
Nicki Minaj to Headline the 2015 Summer X Games In Austin
Tickets for the event go on sale later this week.
Kanye West Autographed Nike Air Yeezys for a Fan at X Games Austin
Kanye West signs Nike Air Yeezy I "Net/Net" sneakers at X Games Austin.
Johnny Manziel Is Having a Great Time in Austin at the X-Games Judging From This Picture of Him Drinking Champagne on a Swan Floatie
Clearly, Johnny Manziel is enjoying himself in Austin at the X-Games, judging from this picture of him on a swan floatie.
The Debut of eSports in the X Games Begins Today (Video)
ESports are debuting in the X Games today live from Austin with a Call of Duty match on MLG.tv.
MLG and ESPN Host First-Ever X Games Event
Major league gaming and ESPN will host for the first eSports event at the X Games
The Big Ten: Leticia Bufoni on the Playlist That Defines Her Career
The soundtrack to the life of the Brazilian X Games gold medalist.
Dillon Francis, Cash Cash, and Pretty Lights Added to X Games Austin
This weekend, Tiesto and Axwell will take the stage for the X Games Winter 2014 concert series, and the X Games is just continuing to up the ante. For their X Games Austin music lineup, they not only have Kanye West, the Flaming Lips, and Pretty Lights lined-up, but Dillon Francis, Candyland, and Cash Cash are also on the books. Tickets go on sale for this three-day event this Friday; there are more details via xgamesaustin.com. Hopefully one (if not all) of these performances get live-streamed.
Tiesto and Axwell Booked for 2014 Winter X Games Concert
Last year, the X Games debuted their "X Games MUSIC Presents" concert series, with free concerts that featured Major Lazer and Calvin Harris during th