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Lauren Martin

Joined November 2016 | 47 posts
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Latest Stories

hypeupgo90

A Boogie Goes Back To The Bronx To 'Hype Up' A Group of High School Basketball Players

For kids in the Bronx, A Boogie is not just an idol, but their motivation to keep going. Saquan is a kid from the Bronx trying to make it in basketball...

Lauren Martin3213 days ago
fear us women go90

'Fear Us Women' Is A Film ISIS Doesn't Want You To See

Why Canadian model, Hanna Bohman, left her home to fight ISIS in Syria.

Lauren Martin3230 days ago
tpaingo90

T-Pain Mashes Up His Greatest Hits With A Violin And It's Musical Gold

For anyone born before 1990, it's fair to say we've witnessed a good amount of change in the music industry. With the rise of YouTube and the fall of album sale

Lauren Martin3342 days ago
ashleygrahamshowg090

Ashley Graham Has A New Show And It's As Hot As She Is

Ashley Graham is a model, body activist, designer, and author. What's missing? Let's add TV host to the mix. That's right, Ms. Graham won't just be gracing...

Lauren Martin3352 days ago
relationshipstatusgo90

Women Are Getting Better TV Roles And We're Loving It

Streaming services are giving better roles to women and we're loving it.

Lauren Martin3356 days ago
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veronicamarsgo90

Try Not To Explode: Veronica Mars Is Streaming Free On go90

Thought you'd never see it again? Check out go90 for the entire series and movie.

Lauren Martin3410 days ago
jayseango90

Jay Sean On Getting Laid Because Of His British Accent

What's Jay Sean saying about Brexit and Trump?

Lauren Martin3443 days ago
desustawkgo90

Desus Explains Why New York is Wack Now

Desus talks about his new show on Viceland and what he used to love about the Big Apple in a engaging interview with Awkwafina.

Lauren Martin3459 days ago
andymilanokistawkgo90

Andy Milonakis Loves the Ladies, But He's Not Ready For Fatherhood

On latest episode of TAWK, comedian Andy Milonakis opens up about the difference between New York and LA women and the prospect of making babies

Lauren Martin3461 days ago
aparnanancherlatawkgo90

Aparna Nancherla 'TAWKS' Anxiety and Depression In Honest Interview

Comedian Aparna Nancherla visits Awkwafina on set of TAWK and opens up about her anxiety and depression

Lauren Martin3468 days ago
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heemstawkgo90

Heems and Awkwafina Have a Totally Uncensored Conversation on TAWK

Heems stops by TAWK for a very open discussion.

Lauren Martin3475 days ago
yungsimmiego90tawk

Yung Simmie 'TAWKS' Iggy Azalea and Grand Theft Auto In Craziest Interview

This is probably the most awkward interview you've seen with Yung Simmie, as the Florida rapper answers a barrage of random questions

Lauren Martin3476 days ago
djkoolhercgo90

DJ Kool Herc Reminisces About Biggie

You'll never believe what Biggie said to DJ Kool Herc

Lauren Martin3479 days ago
ashantigo90crashed

Ashanti 'Crashed' A Street Performance And It Was Amazing

What is Ashanti doing performing on the street?

Lauren Martin3485 days ago
preachedgo90

Meet the Pastor Who Isn't Afraid to Talk About Sex in Church and On TV

Pastor Matt isn't your normal pastor. The millennial-minded preacher talks openly about sex and stars in his own new reality show #Preached

Lauren Martin3488 days ago
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masonbarnesobsessedgo90

Pro Surfer Mason Barnes Is 'Obsessed' With Looking Good

Pro surfer Mason Barnes is wearing more than wet suits as he reveals his obession with fashion in this new celebrity series

Lauren Martin3493 days ago
tinashego90

Tinashe Got Wild And 'Crashed' A Karaoke Party

What happens when Tinashe shows up announced at a karaoke bar? It's the premise for the new reality series, Crashed.

Lauren Martin3499 days ago
roychoigo90

Awkwafina Has a 'TAWK' With Roy Choi, Who Makes Her a Bomb Meal For $10

Food Truck Entrepreneur Roy Choi Appears on 'TAWK,' rapper Awkwafina's new talk show held in a Brooklyn bodega.

Lauren Martin3502 days ago

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