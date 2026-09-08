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David Chang

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

best sports documentaries survive and advance

The Best Sports Documentaries of All Time

Now a tough task to narrow down the best in the genre, here's our take on a quarter-century’s worth of the best sports documentaries of all time.

David Chang3203 days ago
The 25 Greatest Sports Documentaries of All Time

The 25 Greatest Sports Documentaries of All Time

Before you get all hype for tonight's big event, check out the 25 Greatest Sports Documentaries of All Time.

David Chang3303 days ago
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Wipeout: The Top 10 Worst Crashes In Summer X Games History

Laugh at their pain.

David Chang5894 days ago
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Rep Yo Set: The 10 Most Gang-Affiliated Hats in Sports

These hats are won by devout fans and dangerous gang bangers alike.

David Chang5903 days ago

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